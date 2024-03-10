Born from the groundbreaking MTV series 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom took what made the original show so innovative and maximized its reality TV potential with dramatic entertainment and a touching insight into the lives of many, propelling the franchise into iconic status. Now with many spin-offs in its rearview mirror, one such spin-off, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, a spin-off of 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, adds the extra dramatic appeal of feuding families across some of the Teen Mom franchise's most beloved stars. From Catelynn Baltierra to Maci Bookout, the series' first two seasons have showcased some of the most high-octane entertainment and poignant drama in the franchise's history, with the upcoming third season looking to continue that trend. With a trailer, full cast, and plenty of other confirmed details, here is a look at everything we know about Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 so far.

Teen Mom A documentary series that follows four of 16 & Pregnant's first season stars, Farrah, Maci, Amber and Catelynn as they face the challenges of motherhood.

When is 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 3 Coming Out?

Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 officially premieres on Wednesday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET. It has been officially confirmed that Season 3 will consist of 12 episodes, more than both Season 1 and Season 2.

Where Can You Watch 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 3?

Just like the previous seasons, Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 will officially air on MTV. If you can't watch it live, episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+, joining the long list of exciting new shows coming to the platform this March, including new episodes of Halo Season 2 and Ewan McGregor’s A Gentleman in Moscow. Previous seasons of Teen Mom: Family Reunion and other Teen Mom spin-offs are now available on Paramount+.

Is There A Trailer For 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 3?

Available to watch above, the official trailer for Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 was released on February 20. The trailer contains sneak previews of many of the upcoming cast getting into all sorts of mayhem, the sort of which is likely to lead to explosive controversies and drama galore. Perhaps the trailer and the upcoming season are best summarized by cast member Jade Cline when she says, "We're either gonna make or break everyone's relationship here". Now further from home than ever before, just how well will the famous parents cope?

Who is in the Cast For 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 3?

With many of them falling foul of public and private controversies, the cast for any given Teen Mom series is always up for question. The official cast announced for Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 includes the likes of Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Kiaya Elliott, Kayla Sessler, Maci Bookout, and Leah Messer, who in December 2023 officially filed for a protective order against her ex-husband Jeremy. Of course, each of the aforementioned cast will be joined by members of their family. An exciting addition to this year's cast is Mackenzie Douthit, formerly known as Mackenzie McKee, who transformed her life after divorcing Josh McKee in 2022. With such a large change having happened recently in her life, Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 will provide a platform for Mackenzie to show fans how much she's been through.

One star of seasons past who will not be returning to the cast is Jenelle Evans, with the teen mom having recently been involved in a major personal controversy with her son Jace. Amber Portwood is also missing from any casting announcements, with no official confirmation as to why she is absent from the upcoming season. It has also been reported that, although both of them flew out to Colombia to film for the new season, producers sent both Ashley Jones and Bar Smith home following a fight that crossed the line.

What Will 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 3 Be About?

Image via MTV

Although much of the drama expected from Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 is as yet unknown, it has been confirmed that, for the first time ever, the series is going international, with the entire cast heading out to Cartagena, Colombia. It has been reported that relationship coaches Dr. Mike Dow and Michaiah Dominguez will be present during the family trip in order to help the cast deal with some of the more pressing, deep-rooted issues that may arise, an opportunity that many think previous spin-offs of Teen Mom ignored, leading to mental health struggles for some of the cast. Many questions remain unanswered following Season 2's explosive episodes, with the ramifications from the physical fight between Tea and Roxanne likely still felt. The official synopsis for Season 3 reads:

"Maci, Cheyenne, Amber, Kayla, Ashley, Catelynn, Kiaya, Jade and Briana set off with their mothers to get to know one another better than ever, fix the cracks in their relationships and become their best selves."

The synopsis promises more fireworks and, perhaps more importantly, more touching examples of modern relationships, the sort we can all relate to. With nostalgia certainly the order of the day as the cast dive deep into their pasts and lay it all on the line, can they, as the synopsis suggests, 'become their best selves'?

Who is Behind 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 3?

Although it isn't confirmed who will be working behind the scenes on Season 3, many of the names who have worked on the series previously are expected to return. This includes director Zach Kozek, editor Mike Stern, executive producer Jada Ford, supervising producers Kelley Oorloff and David Burch, and coordinating producer Joel Sturdivant.