Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham had plastic surgery and took to Yelp to share her upset over it. Abraham, who was fired from the reality show, is infamous for her Yelp reviews and the latest is no different. She went to the plastic surgeon to get dissolver injected, meant to take out any previous botox or work done to the face. According to Abraham, they did not take care of both sides of her face and she is upset that she was not treated up to her standards while going there.

The Yelp review reads as follows: "No one should pay and waste months being a research project- after the injector Devon/ owner refused to properly equal both sides of face- I hope this stops happening to people at this establishment- after months of my face being abused, time wasted and my nerves effected in my face and Devon not knowing how to be professional and telling me she refuses to equal out my face from simply not doing the same treatment on both sides of my face unequal purposely dragging this out/ she is gaslighting, narcissistic and should shut down her practice- it's sad her staff has to witness such horrible business practices. Veritas backstage is horrible but this issues only occurred with Devon 'WARNING' major denial Very abusive!"

Abraham included pictures that showed one side of her face being dissolved down while the other side remained puffy. She did not clarify if there was a reason for doing one side of the face at a time or if the doctors told her this would happen, just the surgeon "abused" her face while she was under their care. Abraham went to the Veritas Backstage medical spa to have the dissolver put in.

The Owner Responded to Farrah Abraham

Image via Youtube

If you click on Abraham's Yelp reviews, she very rarely gives good reviews. Out of her past reviews, a good chunk of them are 1 star reviews. This time, however, the owner responded to Abraham's claims. "In this instance, we made the professional decision to discontinue our provider-patient relationship due to the repeated insistence on treatments that did not align with our medical advice," he wrote as a reply to her review. "We adhere to medically sound judgment when assessing the suitability of treatments, and our commitment to safe and balanced care sometimes necessitates recommending against specific procedures, and turning patients away, if we believe that the request (or demand) of the patient for aesthetic treatment could compromise their well-being."

You can see Abraham on old episodes of Teen Mom.

