16 and Pregnant alum Farrah Abraham wants young mothers everywhere to know that there’s no reason to feel ashamed. The former Teen Mom star, who first appeared and garnered attention on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, recently shared some advice she would give her teenage self.

In an interview with PEOPLE published on March 22, 2025, Abraham – who is now 33 years old and became a mother at 17 when she welcomed daughter Sophia Abraham in 2009 – emphasized that “it’s okay to be a young mom,” noting that she has often encountered judgment from those who believe parenting at a younger age is a mistake. Despite facing criticism, Abraham stands by her statement that it can be “better than being an older parent.” Abraham went on to mention how grateful she is to have cultivated such a close bond with her daughter over the years, and shared how she keeps getting negativity to this day in the following words:

"That girl, all she needs to know is it's okay to be a young mom. It's actually better than being an older parent. Sorry, older parents. I keep getting that shame, blame, reject stuff, and I don't need to. I love my child. There's nothing to regret and ... I love being a young parent still. I love being kind of like an empty nester right now.”

Farrah Abraham Lost Her Partner in a 2008 Car Accident

Farrah Abraham’s journey into motherhood was forever shaped by a tragic event in 2008: the loss of her partner, Derek Underwood, in a car accident. She was a teenager back then and pregnant with their daughter, Sophia, at the time of her partner’s demise.

Now, roughly 17 years later, Abraham is just thankful for all that she’s been through. In fact, on February 24, 2025, it was her daughter Sophia’s 16th birthday. She is now a teenager herself, and as per a post the 16 and Pregnant alum made on her Instagram on the same day, it appears that the mother-daughter duo has been traveling and are currently in Germany. In the same interview, Abraham went on to share that although she ended up doing “crazy stuff” back when she was a teenager, she’s now “beyond proud” of her daughter who “doesn’t rush her relationships.”

As for what Abraham herself has been up to – she first appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before joining the original Teen Mom series (later referred to as Teen Mom OG). She also briefly appeared in Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Most recently, Abraham made her comedy debut with a stand-up show titled Diary of a Teen Mom in New York City, where she showcased a lighter side of her life story and shared personal anecdotes with her audience.

The latest chapter in the Teen Mom saga is Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. All the shows from the 16 and Pregnant franchise are available to stream on Prime Video and Apple TV.