Farrah Abraham is one of the original moms on Teen Mom and has, throughout the years, the reality star has been accused of getting plastic surgery due to her ever-changing appearance. Now, Abraham is setting the record straight. While on Bunnie XO‘s Dumb Blonde podcast, Abraham claimed that she never had any plastic surgery done on her face and that she is now embracing her natural face and body more. She did, however, admit to taking things out of her face, just not putting things into her face.

“I’m really happy I don’t do much [cosmetic surgery] work. I take things out of my face. I’m really on a journey of really getting back to myself,” she said. The reason behind her face changes? The cameras and filters. “It’s funny when we do a Live [session on social media] and our cameras are weird and people think I’ve gone crazy with plastic surgery, but that’s not the case,” she said.

To help stop the rumors about her face, Bunnie XO asked Abraham straight out what she had done to her face and to list the procedures that she did have. Abraham continued to claim it wasn't a lot, but then did list several face-altering procedures she's had. “I will just say that I’ve had a nose job. I have had a chin implant. I dabble here and there with fillers at times,” she said. “And [fillers] stay and then they go.” This does not include plastic surgery that Abraham got that was not on her face. It is reported that Abraham got breast implants as well.

Farrah Abraham's Cosmetic Work Landed Her on 'Botched'

Abraham did talk about her work with lip filler and how, when she went to get a lip implant, it ended with her on the show Botched. “I was trying to do a lip implant and I was on Botched, the show, because I almost died from [that surgery],” she said. But Abraham was also very open and honest about the fact that her face changes through things like her own mental health.

“For some reason, people always go back [to pictures from that time] and compare [and say], ‘Farrah looks great like this,’ with a face that had a chin implant, a swollen nose from a surgery. I was actually really depressed at that year of my life…”

She connected her feelings then with her face to having face dysmorphia. “It’s like a face dysmorphia…I had that at the time, when I had that chin implant,” she said. “So for people to say, ‘Oh, we love Farrah better than’ when I was definitely anti-myself, and peer-pressured and just like, ‘Oh, I want to look good.’ That was just way too much.” But now? She has a better relationship with her face. “I love my face now; I love who I am,” she said. “I love coming back to myself. Maybe [I’ll have] just rejuvenation and skin-tightening and really taking care and upkeeping myself. That’s what I pride myself on. That’s good self-love!”

