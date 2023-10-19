The Big Picture Farrah Abraham, former Teen Mom star, was charged with physically assaulting a security guard and has been sentenced to 18 months of probation and 40 hours of community service.

Farrah tried to gain public sympathy by claiming she was the one assaulted, but the court found her guilty of the charges.

While some people expected Farrah to serve jail time, she was not asked to attend any social classes or pay a fine for her behavior.

Farrah Abraham was first introduced to reality TV fans via16 & Pregnant in 2009. The show documented teen pregnancies, their journeys, and complications. She ended up gaining a lot of attention after her casting. This led her to join the main cast on the spin-off of the show, Teen Mom. Farrah appeared in multiple seasons of the show until she was fired. Following her time on the show, Farrah has also been a writer, actress, adult entertainment star, and a singer.

Many of her business, parenting, and personal decisions have been deemed questionable by fans of the former MTV star. She's landed in hot water for her hot temper, and was charged with assault two years ago. Now, the case has come to a close.

RELATED: What We Know About ‘Teen Mom’s’ Jenelle Evans' Reported Child Protective Services Investigation

Farrah's Scandal Finally Reaches a Conclusion

Image via Youtube

In 2022, Farrah was arrested for slapping a security guard outside the Grandmaster Records restaurant in Hollywood. This happened while she was there to dine at the restaurant. She was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department. At first, fans protested that they were alleged rumors and Farrah hadn't actually done something so horrendous. Back then she was also only placed under a citizen arrest and later released on the same day. But things got more complicated as she was charged for battery six months after the incident.

She tried her best to gain public sympathy by making a public statement on her social media claiming that it was actually her who was assaulted and not the other way round. She accused the restaurant staff of initiating and escalating the fight. She said, “The staff yet again attack a paying customer and hold me against my will and hurt me. The only one out of three. Woman abuse must stop.” In another Instagram story of hers, she said, "What a horrible dining experience being battered and assaulted by your staff. Such an unsafe, disturbing environment."

Farrah slowly started losing faith of her fans after several similar scandals started to surface. In her past she had made similar accusations towards Dominic Foppol and James Deen. Soon she also found herself being criticized for several things including her parenting.

A ruling has been made in the case and she has been found guilty of physically assaulting the officer and was charged with 18 months of probation with mandatory supervision. She will also be expected to do 40 hours of community service. There will be no monetary fine, and she is not asked to attend any social classes for her behavior. However, some people are still upset over the court judgment, because after such a long trial many expected her to serve jail time.