Farrah Abraham and Tyler Baltierra have gone back and forth for years about Abraham's work in the adult film industry. The former Teen Mom star was fired in 2017 when MTV producer, Morgan J. Freeman, reportedly gave her an ultimatum. Abraham would have to stop starring in adult films or leave the franchise. It is also reported that at the time, Baltierra and his wife, Catelynn Baltierra, joined the rest of the cast in wanting Abraham out because of this. Since, Baltierra has started up an OnlyFans account and has changed his tune on Abraham's career.

Baltierra, who claims his account is only for his wife to share pictures of him and does not include sexually explicit content, did, in the past, slam Abraham for the work that she did. In 2018, he said "The way she decided to live, her lifestyle, it just doesn't really mesh with the rest of the cast and what we’re trying to educate [audiences] about, it just doesn't work. It doesn't work very well together. … She's not a really nice person to be around." Baltierra went on to talk about how it isn't what MTV believes in. "I think if it's going against what MTV believes in … We have no choice in it or are a part of it."

With Baliterra's OnlyFans account up and running, many are saying that it is hypocritical of him. Abraham posted about it herself on her Instagram. "When fans sent me this about Teen Mom stars joining OnlyFans … I have to say, aren't these the same Teen Moms who said I was going into adult entertainment?" Abraham wrote in her Instagram Stories. "The funnier thing is, I've never changed who I was. They're on the same platform that I’m on. Yet I was the only one who got fired."

Baltierra Claims His Account Is Not Sexually Explicit

Image via MTV Entertainment Studios

Criticisms of his OnlyFans account emerged when fans pointed out that it is odd that he was allowed to have one but Abraham was fired for her work in the adult film industry. Despite Baltierra having an OnlyFans account and still being a part of Teen Mom, he says that his wife manages it and that it does not have any sexual element to it. "Cate is being completely transparent & honest about it all. It's just a wife sharing photos of her husband, that’s literally it!" he said.

You can see the Baltierras on Teen Mom.

