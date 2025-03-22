Farrah Abraham was one of the original Teen Mom stars, but no one could’ve predicted the twists her life would take. These days, she barely resembles the person she once was, both physically and in reputation. From her early days on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, where she navigated the heartbreak of losing her daughter’s father in a car accident while pregnant, to her turbulent run on Teen Mom from 2009 to 2012, she quickly became one of MTV’s most controversial reality stars. After brief stints on Couples Therapy and Celebrity Big Brother, she returned to Teen Mom OG in 2015, but her comeback was short-lived. Her volatile treatment of staff and renewed involvement in the adult industry led MTV to cut ties with her in 2017.

But if there’s one thing Farrah brings, it’s drama. So, it wasn’t shocking when MTV producers welcomed her back for a new spin-off Teen Mom: Family Reunion in 2022. While she was just a guest in season one, she returned as a regular cast member in seasons two and three. Over the years, Farrah has made countless controversial choices, often defending herself as a “good person” while doubling down on her bad behavior. But looking back, it’s impossible to ignore MTV’s role in shaping these young reality stars. The fame and fortune of Teen Mom kept many cast members from growing up in a normal way, turning their struggles into entertainment. And no one leaned into the spectacle of it all quite like Farrah, who’s been determined to make a name for herself – by any means necessary.

Farrah’s Trauma Was Exploited for Ratings

Farrah was only 17 when she was thrust into the public eye as a pregnant teenager. That alone made her vulnerable, but losing her daughter’s father, Derek, in a car accident was undoubtedly more traumatic. Instead of being given space to grieve, Teen Mom turned her pain into a storyline – one made even worse by the way her family handled the situation.

Farrah’s parents didn’t want her speaking to Derek before his death, and after he passed, they showed little sympathy. Honestly, they acted as though his passing made things easier by removing complication of having to co-parent.

Even worse, rather than protecting their daughter from media scrutiny, Farrah’s parents welcomed MTV cameras into their home. That set a precedent of prioritizing the show over their own daughter’s emotional well-being, if they ever did.

Farrah never had the chance to process her trauma privately. Instead, she had to jump straight from mourning her high school boyfriend to being a teenage mom, which was all documented on national television, for millions to watch.

MTV Rewarded Drama, Not Growth

Farrah’s tragic backstory made her a compelling figure on Teen Mom, but that also meant the network expected her to keep delivering drama. The more chaos, the more screen time she got. And that translates into a higher pay check, especially in recent years, when Teen Mom salaries depend on how much time the star appears in an episode.

There’s no denying Farrah played the game well. Over the years, she exhibited a cycle of extreme behavior to stay relevant, from her controversial parenting choices to her family’s dysfunction. It’s a pattern we’ve seen with many Teen Mom stars. The franchise has been on air for nearly two decades, and long-term fame hasn’t been nice to everyone. Instead of encouraging the moms to build stable lives, MTV made them financially dependent on their ability to bring the drama drama and generate headlines. For Farrah, that’s meant constantly outdoing herself in controversy, even during times she wasn’t filming with MTV.

Farrah’s Extreme Transformation: The Price of Staying Relevant

One of the biggest ways Farrah has tried to stay relevant is through plastic surgery. She barely resembles the girl who first appeared on 16 and Pregnant, as she’s undergone various procedures to fit in with ever-changing beauty standards. This is a struggle many Teen Mom stars have spoken about, with several saying they regret the cosmetic work they got during their early MTV years. Kailyn Lowry, for example, has admitted she wishes she never altered her body.

But Farrah took it to another level, repeatedly going under the knife despite the risks