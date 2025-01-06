The one person many Teen Mom viewers wanted to hear from amid the Gary Shirley and Amber Portwood fallout has spoken for the first time, and it is no surprise which side she chose to take. Leah Shirley, the 15-year-old daughter of her reality star feuding parents, has now shared her thoughts on her parents in a post from a page on Facebook called Teen Mom Fans on December 30. As many would guess, Leah has sided with her father, like a lot of viewers.

On the post, the fan page asked for opinions on who is the better parent, and Leah was not alone. Many users sided with Gary, with one user writing, "Gary, by far. Amber has never been a parent, all she did was give birth.” Other users wrote, “Without a doubt, Gary,” and “Only one is a true parent; the other just gave birth.” With just two words, Leah broke her silence by siding with her father by just writing “My dad.”

Leah’s statement may have been simple, but what this reveals is that Leah and Amber’s relationship is still rocky and strained, as they have not been in contact as of recently. However, whether Leah wants to reunite with her mother and improve their relationship is unknown. Amber has not responded to her daughter’s comments.

The 'Teen Mom' Stars Are Not Seeing Eye to Eye

Image via MTV

Amber and Gary’s co-parenting relationship was going well - until late last year. An exclusive source stated that the pair’s relationship took a turn, as Gary has accused Amber of not paying child support. The source explained that Gary “may want to take her to court for back payments,” but this was not confirmed. The insider source rebutted Gary’s accusation by stating that, “Amber has given him cashier’s checks and cash over the years every time she was supposed to,” and also said that “she has some receipts.” The discussion of the alleged missed child support payments was filmed for the upcoming season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

The Teen Mom stars’ fallout reaches social media where Amber hits Gary with explosive claims. On TikTok Live, after returning to social media, Amber accused Gary of not allowing her to see Leah. “Here’s a secret guys, not only have I tried to see my daughter but I was told by her father that I was not allowed to come get her,” she said. She also teases that there is more to the story that will be shown on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter by saying, “When you watch the show coming out, you guys will be able to see some things you probably never knew.”

Despite not being on the best of terms with her daughter, one thing that Amber does not want to happen to Leah is getting adopted by Gary’s wife Kristina Shirley. Both Gary and Kristina are interested in Kristina adopting Leah, while an exclusive source reveals that Amber thought otherwise. Viewers of the reality TV show know that Leah is also interested in Kristina adopting her, despite Amber’s wishes.

All episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter can be streamed on Paramount+.

