Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans is in the thick of a legal battle between her husband David Eason and her son Jace Evans. Earlier this week, Eason was charged with child abuse after inflicting an injury on Jace's arm and neck. Currently, Jace is back with his grandmother Barbara Evans during this time. Jenelle is maintaining that Eason has not hurt Jace despite Eason being charged with a misdemeanor charge of child abuse.

The court document states the following: “[David] unlawfully and willingly did, being the parents of Jace V Evans, who was a child, less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child. The physical injury inflicted caused marks on [Jace’s] right arm, and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means.”

In a now-deleted TikTok video, Evans said the following about the situation via The Ashley: "“At this point, you’ve got the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department lying to me. I have CPS that’s kinda acting like they’re on my side, but not really. I don’t know who to trust in that situation, because they’re saying it’s about my son’s mental health as well,” Jenelle said. “They’re like, ‘You’re not in trouble.’ But I feel like I’m punished…. I don’t know who to believe or trust right now.”

Jenelle Is Standing By Her Man, Blaming Jace's Mental Health

Image via Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Evans has been talking to publications like The Daily Mail about the situation, saying that her mother, Jace, and the detectives involved are all trying to frame her husband. Saying it was a "smear campaign" and that this doesn't have anything to do with him. “There is a vile situation going on and it’s not pertaining my husband,” she said. “This story is one-sided and no interviews were conducted asking what happened when the ‘incident’ occurred.” When asked about the situation, Jenelle made it clear that it was not about Eason, saying “this is about my son’s mental health, not about my husband and I cannot stress that enough.”

Jenelle has consistently stood by Eason, defending Eason and saying that everything happening is Jace and his mental health. “Our time will come in court and we will have our day to present the evidence that has been adding up since 2017, and again it doesn’t have anything to do with my husband,” she added. “I would love privacy at this time for my own mental health and my family’s wellbeing.”