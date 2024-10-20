Sometimes, reality stars are pretty good at keeping secrets. Such is the case for Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau. According to a recent social media post this week, the reality couple announced that not only are they engaged, but they've been engaged for an entire year! Marroquin and Comeau have allegedly kept their proposal a secret until now. And there are pictures to prove it!

In the photos shared to Instagram, Javi Marroquin is seen getting down on one knee and proposing to Lauren Comeau. Marroquin laid out "Will you marry me" in petals to make it a beautiful moment. The location of the proposal was the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas. The surprise moment occurred while Comeau and her family were on a work trip for Arbonne. Javi's son, Lincoln, and Eli, the son Marroquin and Comeau share together, were also on hand for the exciting moment.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau Are Engaged Again

Javi Marroquin first came to prominence on Teen Mom 2. He is the father of Lincoln with his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. The former couple have revealed that they are doing "the best they can" as co-parents. As Lowry told US Weekly, "It ebbs and flows." Lowry and Marroquin's tumultuous relationship was documented throughout their time on Teen Mom 2, where they were married between 2012 and 2016.

In the comments of the original engagement post, Lauren Comeau wrote, "We got engaged last year, one year ago today." The happy couple has already had an exciting year. In May, the couple welcomed their second child after announcing the pregnancy as an early Christmas gift last year. Their relationship has been featured in headlines over the years. In 2021, Marroquin accused Comeau of domestic violence. Marroquin was also accused of cheating on Comeau, causing their separation. Despite their rocky relationship over the years, Comeau and Marroquin's official announcement seems to mark a new chapter in their relationship. This is the second engagement together as a couple. They are set to say "I do" in June 2025 in Delaware.

Teen Mom 2 is available to stream on Paramount+.

