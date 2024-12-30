Jenelle Evans doesn't have kind words for Amber Portwood. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star is planning her return to the show but used TikTok to respond to a question about Portwood. Recently, Portwood made shocking allegations against her ex, Gary Shirley, during a TikTok live. Evans, who was once fired from the reality series and then reportedly fired again after just one season, did not take kindly to Portwood making these allegations on social media and responded to a question asked of her on Evans' own TikTok live.

“What do I think about Amber’s Live? I already touched on this, but I don’t think she should be acting so ignorant,” Evans said in her own live. “It just shows her character as a person.” Evans said. She also went on to give Portwood advice. Evans shared that she thought that Portwood needed to be nicer. "You just need to be nicer,” Evans said. “Just kind of kill people with kindness"

Evans, who has refuted rumors that she was fired once again from the show, also talked about Portwood maintaining her spot on the show while Evans lost hers. Whether that is in reference to her 2019 firing or a new firing is unclear. "You gotta go ask [MTV why]. I don’t have no control,” Evans said. She also said she was “not allowed to” talk about why she was booted from the show. “I came a long way, she has not!” Evans said of Portwood. “What I don’t understand– well I do understand— but what I was going to say is I don’t understand why she’s on [the show] and she doesn’t have custody of any of her kids. Like, not one kid you can film."

Jenelle Evans Has Since Returned to the Show But May Be Out Again

Image by MTV

Evans was fired in 2019 from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter after her and her ex, David Eason, were accused of shooting and killing their dog. Eason was fired the year before for making homophobic remarks on social media and Evans was let go the following year after production couldn't film at their home on The Land because of Eason. Now, Evans is making a return to the series and has been filming for the upcoming season.

In the past, Evans spoke with Us Weekly about her return and her excitement for fans to see a new side of her. “I think I deserve a spot on the show because I have been through so much growing up as a kid and I just feel like it was such negative vibes back then that now it’s completely different,” she told the outlet in June. “I feel like I’ve matured and grown up a lot and I’m really excited for people to see that side of me.” Her live, where she talks about MTV's decision, contradicts what she previously said.

