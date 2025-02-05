Former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans’ recent breakup has now taken a turn for the worst. As many know, after separating from her estranged husband David Eason, Evans found a new love in her former manager, August Keen, legally known as Daniel Miranda, before breaking up. Now The U.S. Sun has reported that Keen has filed a restraining order against Evans, citing her as a “dangerous woman” in a statement to the publication.

The restraining order was filed on January 20, and he is currently waiting for a court date. He further explained his reasoning for the restraining order, which includes him calling their relationship “toxic.” Reports of Keen’s restraining order filing come after Evans shared details of their breakup.

"Jenelle not only made the decision to accuse me of serious accusations, but she set out on a smear hate campaign against me, that hurt those around me that love and care for me,” Keen said in a statement. "I tried to remain quiet for the kids, but for the last two weeks, she has been relentless. I have the right as a human being, to disengage and leave a toxic relationship.”

"Threats, control, manipulation and trying to strong-arm me into staying is not love, and it's not safe. Jenelle is a dangerous woman with malicious intent.”

The ‘Teen Mom’ Alum’s Relationship Took a Dark Turn

Image via MTV

Keen and Evans started dating after Evans filed for legal separation from her estranged husband Eason. The restraining order is not the only legal battle she is facing now. Although the court has dismissed her divorce, she is still battling for child custody and support of their daughter Ensley, after she was granted temporary sole custody.

A source close to Keen stated that the restraining order was submitted after an incident where Evans called the police and made “false accusations,” which included accusing Keen of punching her at his birthday party. The insider source also alleges that Evans admitted to “hacking” Keen’s phone and “wiping it.” In the statement, he also called her a narcissist who does not take accountability and has the tendency to manipulate the audience.

"Her narcissistic personality won't allow her to take accountability for any of her wrong-doings,” he said. “She will continue to slander and create false narratives to manipulate the public into taking her side. This is not a competition or a game, and she will never play with my safety or life again. It stops now, here, with me.”

Jenelle Evans Is Also Filing a Restraining Order