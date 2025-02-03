As her return to the Teen Mom franchise is highly anticipated, Jenelle Evans shared insight into her most recent break-up. Evans, who returned to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter after getting fired from the series in 2019, posted a video that showed her new boyfriend leaving in a car that she reportedly helped purchase. Evans was with August Keen amid her ongoing messy divorce from David Eason. Keen left in a car that Evans says she co-signed for. Evans shared the post and gave her break-up response with a Beyoncé song playing in the background on her TikTok account.

Evans posted a video with the lyrics to "Irreplaceable" from Queen Bey's sophomore album, B-Day. The song, which details a woman happily kicking a bad boyfriend out of her life while reminding him he'll never replace her, had Evans in her feelings. Evans showed herself badly lip-syncing to the song, not really knowing the words, but showing Keen getting into a car and driving away from her home. She walked out onto her balcony to finish the lyrics and watched Keen leave in the car that is partially in her name. One of the lyrics says "I could have another you in a minute" and many fans commented on that in her comment section.

"Just stop needing and wanting a relationship. Focus on building yourself in the adult you see yourself being in 5yrs, 10yrs, and so on. Find peace with being alone and you’ll find a better you," one wrote in response. Another made a joke about the lyrics, writing "When you say, I can have another you in a minute matter fact, he’ll be here in a minute, we all believe you." Others called her iconic for actually filming Keen as he left her home.

Jenelle Evans Is Battling Her Estranged Husband

Image via MTV

Eason and Evans have been in a legal battle since her and Eason's divorce was announced. Evans claims that she found upsetting things on Eason's phone. Since, she has said he allegedly tried to strangle her son, Jace Evans, and Eason is also facing criminal charges for trespassing on their land to take things that he deemed his. Their divorce battle recently heated up as they hit the year mark in their separation but the two are still battling with each other.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV.