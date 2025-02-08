Jenelle Evans is giving insight into why she broke up with August Keen. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star claims that Keen hit her and had another girlfriend while they were dating. The news comes after Evans posted a video of Keen leaving her home in the car that she co-signed for, while she was lip-syncing to the Beyoncé song "Irreplaceable" at him. Now, Evans has posted another video on her social media detailing their relationship and why she ultimately ended it.

“I’ve never been a weirder relationship in my life, I swear,” Evans said in the video. She went on to talk about how she felt the need to speak up because Keen was running to any tabloid he could to talk about Evans, and she wanted to defend herself. She clarified that she did not move to Las Vegas for him, as many had speculated. Instead, she said that she wanted to leave North Carolina for a while and this gave her the perfect excuse to do it. “First of all, it wasn’t because of August,” she said. “I’ve wanted to get out of North Carolina for a long time.”

She went on to say that she wasn't even seeing Keen romantically until after she had already moved to Las Vegas, explaining that she has her own life in Nevada. “Besides August, I know a whole network of people,” she said. “I’ve been branching out. I’ve been actually being very sociable.” She then claimed that her time with Keen was negative for her because the two would drink with each other. “We started drinking together. We would go out like every other weekend and that is when things turned for the worst,” she said. “He turns into a different person when he drinks.” Which is what happened when he allegedly ended up hitting her.

Jenelle Evans Spoke About the Bad Energy in Her Relationship

Image via MTV

In the video, Evans explains that there were multiple times when Keen would abandon her places and she would have to find her own way home. Evans also claimed that she saw proof that Keen never broke up with his ex-girlfriend, dating them both at the same time. She noted that Keen's cheating was especially triggering because her ex-husband, David Eason, was texting romantically with his ex during their relationship. “David cheated on me with his ex-wife and they were talkin’ romantically in text messages,” she said. “I couldn’t get over it. I couldn’t get the words out of my head, the words that he said in those text messages. It hurt so bad that all I thought about was that he didn’t want me anymore. He wanted her. He wanted his old life back.”

You can see Evans on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.