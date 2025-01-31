It has been a year since the Teen Mom alumni Jenelle Evans and David Eason separated, as Evans filed for separation in North Carolina court. Since the breakup, the pair could not see eye to eye, and their fallout has escalated outside court. The U.S. Sun has reported an update regarding their divorce, and it has been dismissed in court after Evans’ attorney filed for the dismissal, shortly before the year mark of her separation. However, that does not mean that their legal battles are far from over.

According to the Rosen Law Firm in North Carolina, a divorce from bed and board is filed when one party believes the other spouse has committed a “marital fault.” This includes “abandonment of the family” and “treating a spouse in such a cruel or barbarous way that it endangers his or her life.” Another reason why a person may file for a divorce from bed and board is due to “adultery,” which is not necessarily the case for Evans.

A divorce from bed and board can also be filed when an individual fears that their estranged spouse will try to remove them from the family home. Evans had once said to Eason, “Neither of us wanted to leave, so whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separation, I filed something called separation by bed and board.” This is a strong indication that the reason she filed for a divorce from bed and board is so she does not get removed from the family home. However, it is unclear why the divorce was dismissed. Also, neither live in their marital home.

The ‘Teen Mom’ Alumni’s Split Escalated Outside of Court