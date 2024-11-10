Jenelle Evans is currently going through a divorce from estranged husband, David Eason. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star is gearing up for her return to the show but in exclusive audio obtained by The Ashley, From their court case back in August, the audio includes an allegation against Eason and Evans requesting that he not be allowed to be alone with their daughter. Evans insinuates that she discovered things on Eason's phone that include “sexual exploitation of a minor.” The reality star goes on to say that she doesn't want him near their daughter until he has had a "psychological evaluation.”

While the judge gave Evans temporary legal and physical custody of their daughter after Evans' lawyer asked the judge to make sure there were “proper safeguards” put into place to protect their daughter, Ensley Eason. At the time of the hearing, the judge did not address Evans' allegations against Eason having sexually explicit material of a minor. Eason was not present at this hearing and was not in the courtroom when Evans was making these allegations against him.

Evans told the court that she filed a police report and shared on social media. According to The Ashley, there has not been any official charges set against Eason at this time and it is currently just Evans' claims and her alleged police report that we have to go off of. Their daughter is in Evans' care for the time being and there is no word on whether or not Eason will be given visitation rights to Ensley in the future after Evans' claims.

Jenelle Evans Shared Criptic Messages About David Eason

At the time of their separation, fans began calling out Evans for how she often would turn on men after they broke up. In response, Evans alluded to things she found once they were separated. "Nothing comes to the secrets I found out after we separated." In Facebook comments, she wrote that she would not trust Eason with children. "He's not one to be trusted and not one for any child to trust."

In the comment section, she confirmed that what she found has been reported to authorities. "It already has been reported to police, FBI, and custody court. My children are protected now and this is just emotions I have now that everything is done."

Jenelle Evans is on the new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Teen Mom: The Next Chapter follows the lives of moms from the Teen Mom franchise as they face new challenges in their families, careers, and relationships. As they navigate adulthood, these women reflect on their pasts and strive to build better futures for themselves and their children. Release Date September 6, 2022 Cast Jenelle Evans , Leah Messer , Cheyenne Floyd , Maci Bookout , Ashley Jones , Jade Cline , Amber Portwood , Briana DeJesus , Catelynn Lowell Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Amazon Prime Video Expand

Stream on Paramount+