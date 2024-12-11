Jenelle Evans and David Eason are no longer together and it is not ending easily. The reality star, who is preparing for her return to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, has been battling back and forth with Eason. Recently, he violated a protective order than Evans has on him by coming onto their land. He was caught trying to take his motor bikes as well as possessions off of "The Land." At the time, he was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors. One of which was violating the protective order that Evans had against him.

Eason is set to go to court (he now has a court date) but both Eason and Evans had to be there for that and the court case as well. Which means that Evans will have to fly back to North Carolina for the hearing. According to a Columbus County court clerk who spoke with The Ashley, Evans was there at the time and the case itself continued at the request of Eason. “The case was continued at the request of the Defendant [David],” the clerk told The Ashley. “Both parties were present in court, but the Defendant asked for public defender so it was continued.”

A source also talked to The Ashley about Evans, stating that Evans is spending her own money to continually come to North Carolina for Eason's hearings. They insist that Eason is continuing the cast to keep Evans wasting money on her own travel and lodging. “This is now the second time that Jenelle flew all the way out from Vegas and paid for a hotel to go to court for basically no reason,” the source said. “David can continue the case several more times, with just cause, and basically just force Jenelle to waste money on travel expenses.” She has had to stay in a hotel instead of on The Land because of mold damage, according to the source. “There was a problem with the roof and David never fixed it and it’s been leaking for a long time, so now there’s a mold issue in the house."

Jenelle Evans Has Made Horrifying Claims About David Eason

A transcript has been released of Evans from a case against Eason from earlier this year. Evans claims that she found material on Eason's phone that connected him with "sexual exploitation of a minor" and asked for full custody of their shared daughter. She also asked that he seek treatment and it was one of the reasons why she got a protective order against Eason to begin with. The judge did award Evans an extension on her protective order.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter can be streamed on Paramount+.

