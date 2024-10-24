Jenelle Evans has been a staple of the Teen Mom franchise. But rumors began to swirl that she was getting fired from the hit MTV reality series. Evans, who stars on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, has been going through a lot of battles with her son, her ex-husband, and more. According to Us Weekly, Evans has no plans of leaving the series though and, as far as Evans and her lawyer are aware, the show still wants her to be a part of it.

“Our lawyer is in communication with the network’s legal. As of right now, nobody has any answers,” August Keen told Us Weekly. “Regardless of what anyone says, there is no bad breakup, no bad blood between Jenelle and MTV and everything is fine. We absolutely are and will continue our relationship with MTV and Teen Mom. Jenelle definitely is not being fired.”

The statement went on with Keen talking about how the only thing that needs to be worked out, currently, is how heavily Evans will be included in the show moving forward. “The only question at the moment is how many episodes she will be included in,” Keen said. “With so many story lines and cast members, the network will need to be extra creative. Jenelle came in mid-season, and a lot was already filmed from other cast members. We are being respectful of everyone’s story line and the hard work that was put in prior to Jenelle’s return.”

Jenelle Evans Hopes to Show a Different Side to Her in 'Teen Mom'

In a seperate interview with Us Weekly, Evans talked about how she was looking forward to her time on The Next Chapter and showing everyone how much she's grown throughout the years. For many fans, they remember Evans as the teenager who would scream at her mother, Barbara Evans, and she wanted to show fans how she matured.

“I think I deserve a spot on the show because I have been through so much growing up as a kid and I just feel like it was such negative vibes back then that now it’s completely different,” she told the outlet in June. “I feel like I’ve matured and grown up a lot and I’m really excited for people to see that side of me.” Evans has three children, her son Jace with Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley with David Eason.

Teen Mom can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

