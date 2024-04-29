The Big Picture Jenelle Evans plans to homeschool her youngest kids due to safety concerns with their current school.

She has already started educational trips; her eldest son will continue going to school.

Evans believes homeschooling is best for her kids; her estranged husband, David Eason, questions her ability.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has just announced her plans to homeschool her two youngest children for the rest of the school year. The reality star took to social media to share the update, saying that she made the decision when she found out that the current school the kids go to is “not safe.” Evans chose not to go into detail about what made her feel that way, but she did talk about her future homeschooling plans.

Evans’s 9-year-old son Kaiser Griffith, whom she shares with her ex, Nathan Griffith, and 6-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie, whom she shares with her estranged husband David Eason are going to be homeschooled. However, their 14-year-old brother Jace Evans will continue going to school. Evans will run her homeschool on ‘The Land’, a property she currently shares with Eason.

The former MTV star has already started taking her youngest two children on educational trips to places like the aquarium and local museums as part of their homeschooling routine. Evans announced that she’s going to conduct these little trips every day until the two kids are officially on summer break starting in late May.

Teen Mom Release Date December 8, 2009 Main Genre Family Seasons 10

Evans Believes That Her Children ‘Need a Break’.

While Evans didn’t directly refer to her separation from her husband, she did talk about how her children needed a break from attending public school with everything going on in their lives. Her exact words were:

“I want to keep them safe, I want to keep them home, I want to keep my eye on them. I think that’s what is best for them right now.”

This isn’t the first time Evans has been trying her hand at homeschooling. Back in 2018, Evans and her now-estranged husband, Eason, pulled their eldest daughter Maryssa Eason out of school to teach her at home. The reality star also received a lot of hate back then, to which her reply was:

“Myself of all people have went to Early College High School, graduated early after having Jace, went back to college and graduated medical school, finished Scuba certification, CPR class, Nitrox Schuba Class. So, you were saying?”

As far as Eason is concerned, after the announcement, he went live on TikTok to ask people for donations to represent him in court against Evans for their separation. During the live session, Eason didn’t respond to the news about homeschooling very well. He claimed, “Jenelle does not know how to homeschool. She doesn’t help with the kids. That’s my job. Lots of things aren’t going to be done because I’m not there.” He even alleged that the reason why Evans was running her school on ‘The Land’ was “out of laziness.” Evans hasn’t responded to her husband’s remarks yet.

Teen Mom 2 and its subsequent seasons are available to stream on Paramount Plus. Jenelle Evans, on the other hand, regularly posts content on her social media platforms and was last seen on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

