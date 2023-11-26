The Big Picture Jace Evans, son of fired Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, ran away from his grandmother's home and will go into Child Protective Services (CPS) after release.

Jace Evans, the teen son of fired Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, is currently hospitalized and will be released into Child Protective Services (CPS) custody after running away from his grandmother's home. Jace ran away from Barbara Evans' home on Saturday, November 18 and was located the following day. This is after Jace was aware that if he ran away again he would be put into foster care. According to TMZ, Jace got in trouble at school for vaping and Barbara took his phone away as punishment. In return, Jace ran away because of it.

Jace went to live with his grandmother Barbara again in September. He had run away multiple times while living with Jenelle, and moved in with his grandmother following an altercation with his stepfather, David Eason. Barbara and Jace were working with CPS to try and make sure his time in her home was a comfortable one. Jenelle has gone back and forth with her mother for years and has recently been taking Eason's side in the battle with Jace. This marks the fourth time that Jace has run away in the span of a few months, but the first time that he's run away under Barbara's care.

The case is ongoing given what happened with Eason, the foster care is working to ensure that Barbara was working with while Jace was living with her, and now that Jace is heading to foster care after his latest runaway attempt.

CPS Has Been Involved in Jace's Life as of Recently

According to TMZ, Barbara gave Jace a phone despite what she was told. A source told them that Barbara was “advised by CPS, the foster care team and Jenelle that Jace should not have one in his possession, but Barbara believed Jace could handle it.” The Ashley reported that the phone was actually required by CPS so that if Jace wanted to contact his mother he could. So Jace would have attempted to run away if he had his phone or not. The situation is a lot and according to TMZ, Barbra has worked with authorities to try and find Jace each time he ran away. Now that he is heading to foster care after his release from the hospital, Jenelle nor Barbara will not have custody of Jace. Barbara previously had custody of Jace until Jenelle won custody back last year.