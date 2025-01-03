Taking to TikTok Live, former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans ripped into her ex, David Eason, and his current girlfriend, Kenleigh Heatwole, for their part in the attempted burglary of her property. Back in October 2024, Evans accused Eason of trespassing and theft of the property that they once shared. He was ultimately cleared by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina as they determined nothing had been taken that was not allowed to be.

Evans had revealed that the protective order against Eason had been extended and used the alleged break-in as a reason to extend the need for protection. Despite the incident solely involving David Eason and other men, Janelle Evans has continued to address the situation, claiming that she would not be opposed to filing a claim against Kenleigh Heatwole should she not halt annoying her.

Jenelle Evans Leaves an Empty Threat

Close

As reported by The Ashley, in TikTok Live, Jenelle Evans replied, "So, if she wants to keep pissin’ me off, and keep postin’ subliminal shady posts about me, she can keep goin’ because I will press charges if she doesn’t stop.” Despite the lack of evidence against Heatwole for the incident, it appears that Evans is reacting based on emotions. Additionally, Evans did reveal why she ultimately decided to press charges against her ex. She said, “I really wasn’t going to go press charges on my ex [David] for a violation of a No-Contact Order, but I’m so sick of him thinkin’ that he’s entitled to everything, and he can do whatever he wants with no consequences."

She continued to lay out against her ex by stating, “If I had been on the property the night he did that, when he came and tried to steal everything, what if I thought it was someone breakin’ into my house again, like before?” But it didn't end there. “What if I had my weapon on me? He’s putting himself in danger. He’s putting us in danger…our family, our anxiety is already heightened. And then you do some s**t like that? And bring your girlfriend?!” she threatened. Evans experienced an attempted home invasion in February 2024, which may be why Evans' reaction was heated during her social media rant. Kenleigh Heatwole and David Eason have yet to respond to Evans' remarks. Teen Mom is available to stream on Paramount+.

