Jenelle Evans has been entertaining Teen Mom fans for over a decade with her drama-filled life. But her antics on social media have reached a breaking point, and it’s her kids that are paying the price. Jenelle is currently living in Las Vegas with her three kids – Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley – after relocating last year amid her divorce from David Eason, which remains ongoing. She’s been eating up the buzz her divorce drama created and showing off her new life on socials, which includes her manager-turned-boyfriend, August Keen.

Jenelle also hasn’t hesitated to feature her kids on her socials during some concerning moments. With millions of followers across platforms, Jenelle is exposing her kids for the world to see. Despite backlash, Jenelle continues to prioritize clout and financial gain above all, and doesn’t seem to understand why some fans are worried for her kids. If she doesn’t stop, then someone needs to intervene.

Jenelle’s Recent Social Media Exploits