Nathan Griffith had a son with Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans and is currently experiencing how quickly her emotions on a situation can change. The two share son Kaiser Griffith and he was yet another child of Evans' who was going to live with their grandmother. Griffth's mother was set to have Kaiser live with her in Tennessee when suddenly Evans changed her mind and moved him to Las Vegas with her. Now, in an interview with The Sun, Griffith has opened up about what the sudden shift in Evans did to his mother.

He spoke with the outlet about how Evans decided to move Kaiser across the country. "The very instant it happened, the school called my mom, and she was crying her eyes out, and she was like was just like, 'I'm so heartbroken,'" Griffith told the outlet. He shared how he was trying to help his mother cope with Evans' sudden change of heart. "I said 'Mom, I'm sorry, I wish I could do anything.' But you really can't. You want to do everything you can. But what can you do unless you have solid evidence or proof of this person doing something," he said

Nathan Griffith Has No Say Over His Son

Griffith continued to tell the outlet that he just had to tell his mother to relax and give her advice on the situation and make it clear that Evans does whatever she wants. "I try to tell my mom, 'Hey, just try to relax. I know it stinks right now,'" he said. "I try to give her advice, and I said, 'Don't worry about it.' I was like, you can't control what she does. It does stink, suck, however you want to put it. But I was like, 'There's a reason for everything, let's just try our best with the cool, level head, not getting involved in the media that much, and Kaiser's going to find his way.'"

While Griffith made it clear that his mother was heartbroken over Evans' switch, he also told the outlet that he still is hopeful about his own relationship with Kaiser. Despite Griffith calling Evans a "monster" in the past, he hopes that he can still have contact with Kaiser and parent him. "I just hope I can stay in contact with him...and me and him can have our father-son talk, because I really think it benefits him a lot when we talk," Griffith said.

You can see Evans on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Teen Mom: The Next Chapter follows the lives of moms from the Teen Mom franchise as they face new challenges in their families, careers, and relationships. As they navigate adulthood, these women reflect on their pasts and strive to build better futures for themselves and their children. Release Date September 6, 2022 Cast Jenelle Evans , Leah Messer , Cheyenne Floyd , Maci Bookout , Ashley Jones , Jade Cline , Amber Portwood , Briana DeJesus , Catelynn Lowell Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Amazon Prime Video Expand

Watch on Paramount+