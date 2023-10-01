The Big Picture Jenelle Evans' ongoing feud with her mother has put a strain on the family, causing her son Jace to run away from home multiple times.

Out of all of the Teen Mom drama, it seems as if Jenelle Evans is often at the center of it, and frequently with her mother, Barbara Evans, and son, Jace. The mother/daughter/grandson trio have not often been on the best of terms, and it has, at times, came down to fighting over the cistody of Jace. For a long time, Jace lived with Barbara until Jenelle was eventually given full custody after battling for years for it. Still, her relationship with her mother and her son is not perfect, and recently it has come to a head and forced Jace to run away from home multiple times in a row, all for seemingly the same reason.

The fight between mother and daughter has reportedly put a strain on the family in a way that hasn't been handled well by Jace. Looking at how frequently he has run away from home with Jenelle, and the reasons why Jenelle herself says that he is doing so, has been a lot to process. According to the comments on Jenelle's video about the ordeal, Jace is running away from home because he is fighting with his girlfriend. When accused of being the reason for Jace running away repeatedly, Jenelle pointed out that he has only lived with her since April 2023, insinuating that he ran away before, but the most recent times have all been when he has been in her custody. She insisted he had no problem with her or her husband, David Eason and so let's look at the three times that Jace has ran away recently from Jenelle's home.

3 Starting in August

Jace began running away from home in mid-August 2023. TMZ reported at the time that he was found and safe with family, even releasing a statement from Jenelle that said: "As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off, Jace is a good kid, and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children, this has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David, we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away."

Already, this is different from what Jenelle is saying regarding his most recent running away, but it is still within the reality of a teenage boy acting out. Jace hasn't had the easiest upbringing bouncing back and forth between his mother and grandmother and this was just the beginning.

2 The First Time Wasn't Enough

TMZ reported again that Jace was found by police at the end of the month at a gas station after Jenelle and her partner could not find him on their expansive property. Jenelle's manager August Keen spoke to TMZ about the issue and said at the time that as Jace gets older, he just wants space to be free and do as he wants, but this is an issue bigger than that if there is not a conversation between where he is going and his mother when police are being involved twice in the same month to find him when he has run away from home. Both of these incidents took place within two weeks of each other.

1 Third Time's a Charm

While the other times were explained as Jace being angry over his freedom or Jace just wanting to go somewhere on his own, the third time is a bit more complicated. Barbara and Jenelle fought and their dispute ended up in court where Jenelle tried to get a restraining order against Barbara that would keep her away from her kids (including Jace). Even though Jenelle claimed on Facebook that she wasn't keeping Jace from Barbara, that's what the restraining order would do (but it was denied by the court). Jace ran away on Thursday, September 28th at night and was found on the night of the 29th after being missing for 24 hours. This was the third time in less than two months that Jace had run away from home.

In a TikTok posted on her account, Jenelle said the following about her content during this time:

“I just want privacy for me and my family right now. Jace has been located, he’s safe…I just want to keep my content away from the drama right now. I want to get back to making normal content, so if I don’t address certain issues, please don’t badger me for it. Thank you.”

The comments on the video are where Jenelle revealed that Jace was fighting with his girlfriend and that it "has nothing to do with myself or David parenting."