Josh McKee hasn’t been a regular figure on Teen Mom for years, but it turns out he also hasn’t been much of a presence in his children’s lives. After nearly a decade together, Josh and Mackenzie McKee’s divorce was finalized in 2024. Fans were first introduced to them on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2011, when Mackenzie gave birth to their first child, Gannon. They later appeared on the short-lived spin-off Teen Mom 3 before Mackenzie transitioned Teen Mom OG in 2019, replacing Bristol Palin.

Despite the red flags in their early relationship – Josh seemed uninterested in fatherhood, and barely invested in their relationship – the couple married in 2013. They went on to have two more children: daughter Jaxie in 2014 and son Broncs in 2016. While it may have been surprising they tied the knot so young, their divorce wasn’t exactly shocking, given the years of drama. What is surprising, though, is just how little Josh seems to care about his role as a father. Throughout their marriage, he appeared uninvolved and unhelpful, frustrating Teen Mom viewers who watched Mackenzie struggle. Now, following their divorce, things seem to have gotten worse. If Josh refuses to be an engaged parent, it’s time Mackenzie stops waiting and fights for what’s best for her kids.

Josh Was Never a Present Father – and That Hasn’t Changed

Image via MTV

On a recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Mackenzie revealed that Josh barely communicates with their children. When she asked her younger kids if they recently heard from their dad, they admitted he had stopped responding to their texts and calls altogether. Gannon, her eldest, noted that while Josh does occasionally reach out to him, his dad never actually answers when he calls.

He also had a warning for his siblings: “Don’t trust his word.”

Later, Mackenzie confided in her co-star Briana DeJesus, who could relate given her own struggles with her children’s absent fathers. Mackenzie admitted she was seriously considering filing for full custody.

However, Briana warned that taking legal action could backfire. Since Mackenzie already has the kids full-time without a formal custody arrangement, Briana advised her to be cautious, sharing that “multiple lawyers” told her not to “open a can of worms” with the courts.

“If they’re not bothering you, just leave it as is,” Briana said, though she also encouraged Mackenzie to get a second opinion from a lawyer.

Later, while discussing the situation with her fiancé, Jamaican footballer, Khesanio Hall, Mackenzie expressed her frustration. She explained she’s at a point where she would rather Josh “not [exist] in their life at all,” given that his inconsistency is hurting their kids.

“What I want is for Josh to be more involved in their life, and he’s just not,” Mackenzie told the camera. “These kids love their dad, but Khes is also dad now and he is consistency and he has been solid for two years. Josh and I were together for 10 years and I can’t even tell you that a month my kids had something that was solid.”

Should Mackenzie Fight for Custody? Absolutely

Image via MTV

As Briana pointed out, it’s a tough decision. Mackenzie just finalized her divorce last year and is now planning a wedding to someone new. The idea of another legal battle could be daunting. But at the end of the day, she needs to do what’s in the best interest of her kids.

Mackenzie has already done everything possible to encourage Josh to be a good father. She gave him countless chances – just like she did in their marriage. The couple went through multiple cheating scandals (including one involving her cousin), yet Mackenzie stayed, likely influenced by her family, especially her late mother, Angie. Fans adored Angie for her sweet demeanor and her unwavering support of Mackenzie. But she was also a big advocate of Mackenzie staying in the marriage to keep their family together, despite all the pain Josh’s behavior caused.

When Angie passed away from cancer in 2019, something seemed to shift in Mackenzie. Maybe she felt freed from the pressure to hold onto a failing marriage, or maybe her mother’s death forced her to re-evaluate her own happiness. Either way, the cracks in their relationship became impossible to ignore. His lack of support during her grieving process was unforgivable – he even walked away from her once when she was expressing thoughts of self-harm, showing a complete lack of concern. Their marriage crumbled soon afterward, and she filed for divorce in 2022. And good for Mackenzie for finally prioritizing herself. But now, she needs to prioritize her kids.

For years, Mackenzie and her family assumed Josh would mature with age. It was one thing to excuse his behavior as a teenager. But now, he’s in his thirties and somehow even less involved in his kids’ lives now than he was when he was still living under his parents’ (or Mackenzie’s) roof. His history of being a bad dad and husband is well-documented. Mackenzie made the right choice by divorcing him; now she needs to do the same for her kids and get full custody.

Filing for custody wouldn’t mean Josh would never see his children again. And maybe, if she takes that step, it’ll be a wake-up call for him to actually show up for kids. But until then, Mackenzie needs to protect herself and her children. Establishing legal custody would give her the ability to move forward, and ensure her kids don’t have to wonder if their dad will decide to show up this week. If Josh wants to be an active father, the door remains open. But as of now, his inconsistency is hurting them more than helping them.

With a new engagement and plans to expand her family via IVF, Mackenzie is building a future. It’s time she puts Josh in his place, legally speaking, so he can’t continue to fail their family. She owes it to herself – and more importantly, she owes it to her kids.