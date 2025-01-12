Co-parenting is never easy, especially if you dislike each other. The former Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has been called out online by Chris Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s seven children. The pair have been known for not co-parenting amicably, and things escalated on Monday when Lopez posted on his Instagram story, accusing Lowry of making their kids “suffer.”

On his Instagram story, Lopez wrote, “Never be so miserable that after not seeing or speaking to your children in 17 days the first thing you do is try to throw away their Christmas presents in front of a police officer and kids,” after Lowry recently took the kids to Spain. “Never be so miserable that your hate for another parent outweighs your love for your children.”

“You Are a Vile Sad Excuse of a Human Being”

“Never be [so] miserable and ugly inside and out that you would rather make your kids suffer because you are a vile sad excuse of a human being,” he continued. “NEVER BE SO MISERABLE THAT YOUR 7-year-old is starting to recognize your behavior to the point a 7-year-old told a police officer to his face ‘I WANT TO BE WITH MY DAD.'” Lowry has not responded to his story publicly.

News of their recent online fallout comes after Teen Mom star Amber Portwood came to blows with Gary Shirley, another co-parenting fallout. Unfortunately for Portwood, Leah Shirley, the daughter the fighting co-parents share, has publicly taken her father’s side. Portwood has not responded.

Lopez Had Fired More Serious Accusations Towards The ‘Teen Mom’ Alum