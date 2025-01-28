Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry and her ex Chris Lopez have not been friends for years. The year started with Lopez, who had two children with Lowry, slamming her on Instagram. Teen Mom fans are not exactly new to Lopez and the reality star's drama and co-parenting issues, so Lopez making yet another post about Lowry is not surprising.

Lopez took to Instagram on January 24 to inform his followers of another shocking incident regarding Lowry, following a previous post stating that Lowry had filed a new Protection From Abuse order against him after filing one in 2019. He also claimed that he had lost time with his sons at their most recent court hearing. He stated that “a certain individual” had called the police on him. He did not say who, but given Lopez and Lowry’s long list of co-parenting issues, it is easy to guess who this “certain individual” is.

“Why [did] I just get a call from the Dover police saying a certain individual called them saying I’m harassing and posting about them online?” Lopez wrote. “Where??? This is exactly what I’m talking about!! Abusing the system!”

“I’m minding my own damn business,” he continued. “Anything I spoke about in recent weeks is what I experienced within a biased court system. I never mentioned these ppls [people].”

The ‘Teen Mom’ Alum’s Custody Fight Has Been Ongoing