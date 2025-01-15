Kailyn Lowry is no longer exposing her drama on the Teen Mom franchise, but her romantic life seems to be more complicated than ever, especially since she won’t let it rest online. Nowadays, the MTV reality veteran has seven children with four different fathers. But she’s only been down the aisle twice when she tied the knot with Javi Marroquin in 2012. Their marriage was short-lived, as they struggled with trust issues following their son’s birth, especially during Javi’s military deployments. Kailyn was shown on-camera getting physical with her then-husband during a fight, and Javi accused her of cheating with Chris Lopez, who would go on to father two of her kids. Kailyn, too, accused Javi of infidelity, which seems likely given his track record.

It's been nearly a decade since Javi and Kailyn divorced in 2017. But given Kailyn’s recent comments on social media, their relationship may not be as in the past fans think. The drama didn’t stop after their marriage ended. They’ve continued to hash it out on camera and online, arguing over everything from custody schedules to new romantic partners. Kailyn’s new post proves she’s still not afraid to interfere with Javi’s personal life, even if it puts his (and her) current relationship at risk.

Kailyn Lowry Can't Leave the Past In the Past

Image via MTV

Earlier this month, Kailyn was doing her best to catch the attention of Wawa – a convenience store chain – on social media. “Does your company look into who you’re paying for advertising and promotions…” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I’m very well-known for the correlation with Wawa, right?” Kailyn continued. “But I don’t get paid to advertise them. But they’ll do Jersey Shore, they’ll do Alix Earle, things like that… I’m just curious to know.”

At first glance, this may seem like a shameless promotion to get a PR deal or free products. But Kailyn has a connection to Wawa, and it involves Javi. She previously brought attention to the convenience chain during a 2020 episode of Teen Mom in which she claimed Javi tried hooking-up with her, despite being in a relationship with Lauren Comeau at the time.

In the scene, Kailyn was angry that Javi rescinded his offer to meet her half-way when exchanging custody of their son. During a heated discussion with her producer, Kailyn alleged Javi had been more than willing to meet her earlier in the week for a hook-up. “Is that why you tried to f**k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend’s home with your son?” the former 16 and Pregnant star said.

“He pulled into the Wawa parking lot while I was getting gas,” Kailyn continued. “He was like ‘Hey, what’s up?’ And he opened [his car] door and was like, ‘I wanna f**k you, plain and simple.”

Kailyn’s comments essentially exposed Javi for cheating on Lauren (or at least trying to), even though she says she turned him down. She seemingly realized it was wrong to expose her ex-husband on camera, as she quickly issued an apology to Lauren.

“I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me,” she wrote on Twitter after the episode aired.

“I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however, have never experienced that being exploited on TV,” Kail’s statement continued. “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

Kailyn Has Allegedly Cheated With Javi