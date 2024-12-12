Teen Mom was once one of MTV’s most successful franchises, with multiple spin-off shows and specials spanning a decade. But all good things must come to an end, including MTV’s heyday. While Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 have since merged into one show now airing as Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the ratings have never recovered, and the franchise has lost its popularity. Critics have pointed to uninteresting storylines that have already made headlines and the fact that the moms aren’t teens anymore. It doesn’t help that some of the most interesting cast members have quit or been fired, including Kailyn Lowry, whose personal life continues to captivate fans even after she left the show in 2022. The reality star has secretly welcomed her fifth, sixth, and seventh children since leaving the show and is now engaged to her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, who the public knows very little about.

Instead of pouring more budget into Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and hoping for a turnaround, MTV should consider using the little platform and popularity the franchise has left to launch a new spin-off—one that isn’t branded as part of the Teen Mom series, especially given the name’s limitations. Kailyn could be the perfect subject, considering how much drama still seems to be consuming her life. And with her willingness to continue airing her personal life on TV (as long as it’s on her terms), giving Kailyn her own reality show could be the best way for MTV to create something fresh that can bring in the ratings the Teen Mom series no longer can.

Kailyn’s Life Is More Interesting Than Ever

Kailyn could easily bring in viewers, given how mysterious her life currently is. She’s welcomed three kids off-camera in recent years with a new partner (each with more interesting names than the last). And she’s clearly still dealing with baby daddy drama. Her ex Chris Lopez, the father of her third and fourth kids, leaked news of her pregnancy and engagement before Kailyn could confirm it herself. This public feud is just the latest chapter in their long history of hashing it out online.

Kailyn has also faced professional drama. She claims to make more money now than ever through her various podcasts, but they’ve brought their share of controversy. Recently, her eldest son’s stepmom, Vee, quit one of the podcasts while Kailyn made startling allegations. Vee, a former Teen Mom cast member, could likely be convinced to return, even if the new show focuses entirely on Kailyn. Bringing familiar faces into the mix could add even more appeal to the show.

Kailyn Has Said She’d Do Her Own Show

While some Teen Mom stars left the series to step away from the spotlight—like Chelsea DeBoer, who transitioned into renovation reality TV—Kailyn has made it clear she’d be open to a show focusing on her personal life, as long as she has more control over it. If she's the star, then it's to be expected she'd have more say, as well as a bigger pay check, both of which could easily entice her to jump on the idea. With lots of topics to talk about, since her recent life revelations haven't been explored on T.V., just tidbits on her podcast, MTV would have juicy plotlines from the get-go.

Kailyn may have originally quit Teen Mom after getting pregnant with her fifth child, something she's said happened by accident the first time she was intimate with her now-fiance. She said at the time that she didn’t want to discuss the pregnancy on the show, knowing producers would pressure her to. However, her recent comments suggest she’s ready to return to TV—on her terms. Despite leaving the series, Kailyn remains a fixture in reality TV tabloids, proving that fans are still invested in her life and drama. MTV is sitting on a golden opportunity to create a hit show around Kailyn and the dedicated audience she brings from the Teen Mom franchise.

