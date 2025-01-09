The Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry has gotten vulnerable with her fans in a brave post on Instagram. On January 6, the podcast host posted a video of herself doing makeup to her 4.6M followers on Instagram and has gotten candid about her surgical procedures. Fans know that Lowry has had a few plastic surgery procedures, such as a breast reduction and a lip 360, but according to Lowry, things are not what they seem.

In the video, she said, “This is the first time I’m doing makeup since I had surgery, and I’m finally able to shower without help. I’m able to walk around without help, standing mostly up straight. I feel good most of the day, but I still get really really tired about halfway through the day.”

She began to tear up in the video. “I had a very, very emotional morning, mainly just when I was taking a shower,” she said, “I pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny. You know, I think a little nip and tuck in terms of a nose job or a boob job is, is OK. But to go through this to be skinny is [a] mental illness truly. And I say that with the most respect to anyone going through it.”

The ‘Teen Mom' Alum Warns Others About Having Plastic Surgery

In the video, Lowry, who has always been open about her struggles and trauma, opens up more about her challenges. “I’m struggling this time around," she said, “and I don't know if it’s because I have a daughter now, not just my daughter, but like, my sons too, right? I don’t ever want them to experience this level of this body dysmorphia. I was basically willing to go to any length and do this over Christmas break to be skinny, even if it meant that Elijah couldn’t be there for me. Even if it meant that I was in another state for Christmas … I was willing to go to any freaking length for it.”

She then went on to state her surgeries, which were a breast reduction that she had in December 2024, which she needed to lose 40 pounds before they could operate, as she revealed in a podcast episode a few months ago. She also had a lipo 360 and a tummy tuck, despite her tummy tuck scar and her c-section scars being “fine.” However, she also said in the video that she regretted having the surgeries because of how much turmoil she was putting her fiancé Elijah Scott through, as he was not able to be present when she had the surgeries, before admitting she was “struggling.”

She ended the video with, “Think once, think twice before getting plastic surgery,” before wishing her followers a Happy New Year. Her video was met with love from her followers, who praised her for her vulnerability. The Teen Mom alum is not the only alum to open up about her plastic surgery struggles, as fellow alum Farrah Abraham has spoken about her botched plastic surgery in a Yelp review. All episodes of Teen Mom can be streamed on Paramount+

Your changes have been saved Teen Mom Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 Season 6 Season 7 Season 8 Season 9 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 8, 2009 Cast Farrah Abraham , Catelynn Baltierra , Maci McKinney , Amber Portwood , Cheyenne Floyd , bristol palin , Mackenzie McKee Seasons 9 Network MTV Franchise(s) Teen Mom Showrunner Lauren Dolgen Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+