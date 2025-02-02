The Teen Mom girls have built as much of a reputation for plastic surgery as they have for baby daddy drama. Stars like Jenelle Evans, Briana DeJesus, and Farrah Abraham have all flaunted their cosmetic procedures, often promoting Hollywood surgeons in exchange for free or heavily discounted work. Kailyn Lowry once claimed she was done with enhancements, but it seems she had a change of heart, as she recently revealed on social media she underwent a breast reduction and tummy tuck at the end of last year.

This is far from Kailyn’s first time going under the knife. She started early in her Teen Mom fame, getting liposuction from Dr. Miami in 2014, followed by a full mommy makeover in 2016 that included a tummy tuck and Brazilian butt lift. Over the years, she’s been open about her regrets, even admitting in 2022 that she’s still numb from her previous tummy tuck. Yet, despite her past complaints, she went back for more after having baby no. 7, which she swears will be the last. But given Kailyn’s history of second-guessing her cosmetic choices, will she eventually regret this round too?

Kailyn Admits She’s Setting a Bad Example

Image via MTV

After her latest work, Kailyn spoke to OK! Magazine about the challenging recovery. While she confessed to experiencing an “emotional breakdown” during the healing process, she has no regrets. Kailyn explained she wanted a breast reduction for some time, but decided to have additional work done since she was already going under anesthesia. "When I realized, 'Oh, I'm gonna be going under anesthesia,' I [decided] might as well get other things done too," she told the publication. "It wasn't actually the b----- reduction itself that made me super emotional. It was the rest of it."

Although she’s happy with the outcome, Kailyn said she worries about the example she’s setting for her kids, especially since her recent procedures weren’t medically necessary.

"That more so was where I got really emotional, because truly I was fine,” she reflected. “I didn't need to do I didn't need to do the scar revision. I didn't need to do the liposuction. I didn't need to do any of that. I was fine.”

Kailyn continued, “I'm happy with all of my results, but I think the emotion comes from having more kids now and knowing I'm not necessarily setting a great example — specifically for my daughter, but also for my sons."

There's a Bigger Issue With Kailyn’s Cosmetic Enhancements