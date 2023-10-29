The Big Picture Former Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry reveals she is expecting twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott, making her a mother of seven.

Lowry and friend Allison Kuch discovered they were both pregnant after a trip to Thailand, referring to their pregnancies as "permanent souvenirs."

Despite negative responses on social media, Lowry is embracing her happiness with Scott and is ready to share her excitement with fans, though she does not plan to return to Teen Mom.

Former Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry is now going to be a mother of seven. Lowry secretly welcomed her gift so in October 2022 and didn't reveal such publicly until recently. In a new episode of her Barely Famous podcast, hosted by Lowry and with guest Allison Kuch, Lowry revealed that she was expecting twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott. Kuch and Lowry were talking visiting Thailand earlier this year and both returned home with "permanent souvenirs" as Kuch is also expecting her first child with her first child with NFL husband Isaac Rochell.

“Wait, you came home with a permanent souvenir?” Kuch asked Lowry on the podcast to which Lowry then looked into the camera to reveal her growing baby bump. “Oh my god, why did I not know this? We both got pregnant in Thailand.” Lowry did note that she "had no idea” she was expecting while on vacation and “must have got pregnant right before” leaving for the trip.

“So when I got there, I was eating everything,” she said. “My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am [pregnant].” Lowry went on to confirm she is having twins, noting them as "six and seven."

Lowry shares Rio with Scott, Isaac with Jo Rivera, Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Creed and Lux with Chris Lopez. While this pregnancy might get fans excited for a return for Lowry to the Teen Mom franchise, that's not really in her cards. She doesn't plan to do so and while others replied with hate to her news on Instagram, she responded by saying.

“I’ve never been mad about someone else’s uterus so hating a pregnancy is such a weird concept to me."

Lowry Is Sharing Her Pregnancy Happiness With Fans

Image via MTV

Despite some responding negatively to Lowry's happiness with Scott, Lowry isn't stopping from sharing her happiness with him. After struggling in her past relationships publicly with Lopez and Marroquin on Teen Mom, seeing her happy with Scott is a different look for the former Teen Mom star. She is thriving with her podcast and ready and willing to share that excitement with fans. After hiding her pregnancy with Rio, this pregnancy is already different and Lowry is facing it head on. That doesn't mean she'll return to the world of Teen Mom but she is at least embracing it in her own way.