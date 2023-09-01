The Big Picture Kailyn Lowry has experienced a turbulent relationship history that has played out in the public eye.

Popular Teen Mom star and podcaster, Kailyn Lowry, has always had a complicated timeline with her intimate relationships. She got her start in 2010 on MTV's hit show 16 & Pregnant. From there, she starred in Teen Mom 2 and eventually made her way onto other reality shows like Game Of Clones and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. The Pennsylvania native used her social media and reality TV celebrity status to further her career. She has written four books and is the host of three podcast shows, Coffee Convos, Barely Famous, and Baby Mamas No Drama. Despite having a tremendous amount of success with her career, Kailyn has struggled in her relationships. Being a reality TV star means all the highs and lows of your relationships are public for the world to see, and Kailyn has never been impervious to judgment from viewers. Let's look at her relationship timeline, including marriages, divorces, and pregnancy losses.

Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera Were High School Sweethearts

We first met Jo Rivera on their episode of 16 & Pregnant in 2010. The couple, at this point, had already been together since 2008 but were not quite ready to share a child. They welcomed their son, Isaac, in January 2010. The two faced a messy breakup, and Teen Mom 2 chronicled their custody battles in court. However, since their split, they remained close co-parents, despite the ups and downs. Jo is currently married to Vee Torres and Kailyn was in attendance at their wedding. The two even co-host the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast. On a recent episode of Coffee Convos Podcast, Kailyn revealed that Isaac doesn't want to visit Jo and instead wants to spend his time with her. The former high school sweethearts were co-parenting well, but that episode made their relationship seem less than amicable.

Jordan Wenner Got Cozy With Kailyn Quickly

Very shortly after Kailyn and Jo broke up, Kailyn started seeing Jordan Wenner. The two worked together at Sports Authority and Kailyn was still living with Jo and his parents when they started dating. Once Jo learned of their relationship, she was asked to move out and get an apartment independently. Kailyn mentioned in her 2014 book, Pride Over Pity, that Jordan seemed to love the idea of fame and attention that he got from the show rather than being invested in the show. Kailyn cheated on Jordan with Jo and that is what ended their relationship. Kailyn and Jordan never shared any children.

Javi Marroquin Was The First to Marry Kailyn

In 2011, Kailyn met Javi Marroquin while she was working at a mall. The two announced their relationship in January 2012 and eight months later, they secretly got married at the courthouse in Pennsylvania. Javi left for Air Force training shortly after their down-low marriage. In September 2013, the couple got married again with family and friends in front of MTV cameras, and at this point, Kailyn was pregnant with their child. Their son, Lincoln, was born in November 2013. The two remained married for three years and in 2016, Kailyn filed for divorce. The two knew they weren't happy together, but their main priority was to continue to support their shared son, Lincoln, and Isaac from her previous relationship with Jo.

Chris Lopez and Kailyn Lowry Were On And Off

Shortly after her divorce from Javi, Kailyn started dating Chris Lopez. Potentially burned by her feelings on Jordan liking the attention from the shows she starred in, Chris was rarely seen in the public eye. The two welcomed their first son together, Lux, in August 2017. After this, the two began a somewhat disorderly relationship. They were known to be on-again and off-again. In February 2020, they announced their second pregnancy together around the same time that Kailyn accused him of cheating. Chris denied these claims. Their second son, Creed, was welcomed in August 2020. In October of the same year, Kailyn was arrested for allegedly punching Chris in the face over Lux's haircut. Things died down a bit after this, but in 2023, Kailyn disclosed that Chris tried to kill her while she was pregnant with Creed. There are charges of Domestic Violence against Chris during his relationship with Kailyn. The two only share Creed and Lux together.

Kailyn Fell Into A Relationship With Dominique Potter

During a break with Chris in 2017, Kailyn fell into a relationship with friend, Dominique Potter. In November 2017, Kailyn revealed on the Coffee Convos Podcast that she had a girlfriend. That relationship quickly ended in January 2018. Kailyn told US Weekly that she regretted how she handled the situation between her and Dominique. She accepted fault and said she didn't realize how seriously Dominique took the relationship because she was focused on figuring herself out and wanted to keep it off TV.

Elijah Scott Is Kailyn's Newest Beau

In April 2022, Kailyn told her Instagram that she had started seeing someone. Kailyn and Elijah Scott made their relationship status Instagram official and moved in together shortly after. Elijah appeared on an episode of Barely Famous Podcast where they spoke about their first fight. Kailyn kept her relationship with Elijah on the down-low, but fans eventually started speculating that she was pregnant with baby number 5. On July 4, Kailyn let it slip on her Baby Mamas No Drama Podcast that she went into labor in November 2022 while watching The Culpo Sisters. Fans had suspected her pregnancy when she took a break from her podcasts in November and alleged that she wanted to spend more time with her kids. As far as fans can see now, Elijah and Kailyn are still together.

Kailyn currently has five children and officially ended her career with Teen Mom and MTV. She told People that she wants to make a name for herself outside of MTV and has created the KILLR Podcast Network to help mentor other up-and-coming podcast hosts. It doesn't seem as though she plans on having any more children, so we'll have to stay tuned for what Kailyn has in store next.