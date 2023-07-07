A surprise announcement – well, kind of – came out on July 6 when former Teen Mom star, Kailyn Lowry, let some major news slip. Prior to the reveal, fans of the MTV reality series suspected something was up with Lowry, specifically with her family. It turns out those suspicions were validated on her latest episode of Lowry's Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera, the podcast that she has been hosting for quite a few years with her friend. The episode featured one of The Culpo sisters, Aurora Culpo, who was discussing her reality show when Lowry let it slip that she welcomed her fifth child towards the end of 2022.

Kailyn Lowry Reveals That She Had A Fifth Baby

Image via MTV

As the podcast hosts and Culpo were discussing the show, Lowry mentioned that she first began to watch the series while she was “in the hospital having of [her] kids.” Instantly, antennas went up among the Teen Mom fans as that confirmed she did have her fifth child last year. Doing some quick math, it doesn’t take an expert to realize that The Culpo Sisters first came out in November 2022. If Lowry was in the hospital like she said she was, that would mean the new bundle of joy arrived about eight months ago.

Lowry got into more details about the first episode she recalled watching. saying, “I believe, you told your parents that you were maybe separating or divorcing and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids.” This description would line up presumably with the third episode called “Consquences.” That episode aired on November 21. For what it’s worth, in the day of recordings, on-demand, and even re-runs, it doesn’t mean that specific date was when Lowry was in the hospital, but judging from what she said, it at least gives a timeframe. Lowry didn’t expand further after realizing that she had let the news come out in that manner.

Kailyn Lowry's Modern Family

Image via MTV

Lowry’s news means the Delaware resident now has five children. No details were given about the new addition – not even a name or gender – but we do know that Lowry began dating Elijah Scott in May 2022, or at least confirmed their romance around that time. The four kids, all of whom are boys, that fans do know about range in age from 2-13. Her oldest, Isaac, is with her ex, Jo Rivera. Then there’s nine-year-old Lincoln from her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Six-year-old Lux and her youngest, Creed, who will turn three later in July, are shared with Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry Left ‘Teen Mom’ in 2022

Image via MTV

One of the longer-running cast members on the MTV franchise, Lowry first appeared on 16 and Pregnant during its second season in 2010. She debuted on Teen Mom 2 in its premiere season in 2011. She joined Leah Messer, Chelsea DeBoer, and Jenelle Eason in that first go-around. The latter two, along with Lowry, are no longer with the franchise. Lowry stayed for all 11 seasons of Teen Mom 2 along with Messer. In an interview with PEOPLE in May 2022, Lowry explained of her departure: "It's time for me to move on.” This came after she made it known at the season 11 reunion that she is not interested in returning for another season, which turned out to be true. Lowry has since spent her energy running three podcasts.