Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry has since been updating fans on her life through her podcast. Focusing on her seven kids, Lowry isn't a part of the series anymore. So fans have been keeping up with her social media and online presence to stay up to date with what is happening with the reality star. Fans were shocked to learn a lot about Lowry in a new video posted to TikTok that follows a trend users have been taking part in. Called the "Trauma Dump Candy Salad," someone brings the bowl and everyone brings candy to put into the bowl after sharing any trauma that happened to them throughout their lives.

For Lowry, hers were particularly shocking to viewers. It started with Lowry admitting that she was once kidnapped. "My name is Kail and when I was 6 months old, I was kidnapped, brought to Texas, and my mom found me in the hospital with pneumonia, and I brought the Swedish Fish," she said. Lowry then went on to talk about a man she found in her bed when she was a child who she did not know. "Kail again. When I was 9 years old, I woke up with a strange man in my bed. I have no idea how he got there, who he is, or where he went afterward. And I brought the Sour Dudes from Dollar Store."

Lowry's trauma dump continued. She talked a lot about her mother being under the influence or abandoning her for days, how she had to cover for her mother when it came to school, and shared how she lost her virginity and what happened when her mother just let her boyfriend's family adopt her. "When I was 14 years old, I lost my virginity on a sidewalk without even knowing what sex was," she continued. "When I was 16 years old, my mom signed over custody to my boyfriend's parents and told me that absence makes the heart grow fonder."

Kailyn Lowry's Trauma Runs Deep

The stories that Lowry shared continued to be heartbreaking for her supporters. She talked about being sexually assaulted and how she didn't report it because she didn't know if the man in question meant to do it, how she met her father at 17 years old, and more. Fans took to her comment section to remind Lowry that all this trauma is helping her break the cycle for her own children. "You forgot, 'Hi, my name is Kail and I broke the cycle for my children,'" one person wrote. Another fan of Lowry's wrote, "I hope everyone that misunderstands you sees this."

Fans continued to share their support of Lowry, one writing "Your story is the true meaning of breaking the cycle - you’re an amazing mom." You can see Lowry on Teen Mom.

