Kailyn Lowry and her ex, Jo Rivera's relationship baffles fans. Especially since Lowry was doing a podcast with his new wife, Vee Rivera. The Baby Mamas No Drama podcast was beloved by fans and the duo announced in a final episode that the show was coming to an end. The reality star has then since announced that she is doing a different podcast with someone she used to be friends with that Teen Mom fans will recognize: Becky Hayter.

The two had previously not spoken for five years until Hayter joined Lowry on the Barely Famous podcast to talk about their rift. Now, the two are reuniting to host a podcast titled Karama & Chaos. The announcement comes with a bit of shade from Lowry towards her former co-host. Fans were wondering what happened between Lowry and Rivera and neither have made a direct comment about the situation. Lowry found herself in hot water when she posted "see you next Tuesday" after commenting shady things about Rivera but she was hinting that her new podcast was underway.

Lowry responded to Instagram posts (according to The Ashley) about her former podcast with Rivera, stating that she has dirt on Rivera. She made it clear that her ex had nothing to do with the end of the podcast. She stated that Jo had "absolutely nothing to do with the decision” but when fans thought that Vee might have dirt on her, Lowry stated that “ … actually, it’s the other way around."

Vee Rivera Shared Her Thoughts on the Show Ending

Image via MTV

"As Baby Mamas, No Drama podcast has come to an end, I just wanted to let all of our baby mamas know this is not a decision I made lightly but for the mental health and overall well being of myself and my family," Rivera wrote in an Instagram post. "To me, in this stage of my life, peace is the priority. I felt like I was doing you all a disservice by not being able to be as transparent about everything as you all have come to expect. As the kids get older, their access to these conversations becomes easier, and I want to maintain as much of my family's privacy as I can across the board."

Rivera went on to thank the audience, saying, "When we started the podcast, I never could have imagined we would have created such a large community of mothers, friends, and family. We are so grateful for all your support over the years! We laughed, we cried, we loved. Thank you for all the memories."

Teen Mom can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

Teen Mom Release Date December 8, 2009 Cast Farrah Abraham , Catelynn Baltierra , Maci McKinney , Amber Portwood , Cheyenne Floyd , bristol palin , Mackenzie McKee Seasons 11 Network MTV Franchise(s) Teen Mom Showrunner Lauren Dolgen Expand

Stream on Paramount+