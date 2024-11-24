Kailyn Lowry and Vee Torres used to host Baby Mama No Drama together until suddenly the duo parted ways. Starting as an exploration of co-parenting between Lowry and Torres' husband, Jo Rivera, the podcast featured the two women talking about their blended families. So, when the podcast was suddenly no longer happening, fans speculated about what it could mean. Lowry and Rivera were both part of 16 and Pregnant and then Teen Mom for the birth of their son Isaac Rivera. Now, Lowry is opening up about the desolation of it and her side of the story.

Lowry opened up about the situation on the latest episode of Barely Famous. She explained that, from her perspective, Torres sold her a different podcast than they ended up making. For her, she thought Baby Mama No Drama was going to be focused on their co-parenting relationship, and now has "resentment" because she feels as if she was “presented this podcast under false pretenses.” She went on to push back at Torres' comments that she made in the final episode of Baby Mama No Drama.

Kailyn Lowry Doubles Down on Her Relationship With Vee Torres

Image via MTV

On the final episode, Torres was upset when talking about her family's privacy and Lowry isn't too happy about it. “When I listened to the ‘End of an Era’ episode of Baby Mamas No Drama and Vee is sad and Vee is crying and Vee is talking about the privacy of her family, I call bulls**t,” Lowry said. “That was really, really upsetting because I came off very abrasive..." Lowry went on to explain that people found her tone to be off-putting, but she said that they need to listen to what she was saying in that moment. “I think my tone should have been different, but also people needed to listen to what I was saying,” Lowry said. “I was presented this idea under false pretenses. You don’t come to me and say that we’re going to start a co-parenting podcast and then say that you didn’t want to share because you wanted to protect your family’s privacy. That goes against the entire reason to have the podcast to begin with.”

In the past, Lowry has stated that she and Torres were not friendly despite doing the podcast together. She went so far as to say that they did not even co-parent together, and she doubled down on that. “I’m not saying that to be a d**k,” Lowry said. “That is the truth. We don’t co-parent and we were not friends. We never have been.” She stated that there is a difference between being "friendly" and being actual friends with each other. She continued that they “should have never started a co-parenting podcast" due to their lack of a relationship when it came to co-parenting.

Lowry claims this caused issues between them because they wouldn't talk about what the podcast was originally meant to be. If Lowry brought up something that Torres didn't like, she'd shut it down. Lowry admitted that she should have spoken up to Torres about what was bothering her. “…We should be able to say, ‘OK, Vee and I just recently went through a huge struggle with co-parenting. Here’s the gist of it and here’s how we worked through it,’” Lowry said. “That is the level that I would have been comfortable with, but that wasn’t even being done. It was very much like, ‘I can’t speak on Jo, I can’t speak on his behalf, I can’t speak for him…’ But I was expected to give Baby Mamas No Drama my pregnancies, my relationship…” Due to the lack of co-parenting discussions that took place on what was supposed to be a co-parenting podcast, Kailyn said BMND “became the Temu version of Coffee Convos very quickly.”

Kailyn Lowry Claims Vee Torres Capitalized off Her

Image via MTV

The comparison between Baby Mama No Drama and Coffee Convos started to pop up, but Lowry said the difference was that her Coffee Convos co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, already had a following and supporters prior to the podcast. Lowry said that Torres had a following, but it was because of Lowry and her time on reality television. “Her following started from me being on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom,” she said. “So she already shares all of those followers with me. Of course, she’s gained her own…a very small fraction of those are on her own, but that already is from me.”

She used this point about Torres to shade her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and his fiancée Lauren Comeau for doing the same. “…None of the people who capitalized off of my following have ever thanked me in any way, shape or form,” she said. “Vee has never said thank you to me, Jo has never said thank you to me, Javi has never said thank you to me, Lauren has never said thank you to me. And it’s not necessarily that I need a thank you, it’s just to be acknowledged that you are able to gain or benefit in some way from me exploiting my life,” she said.

Lowry explained that she didn't think the final episode of Baby Mama No Drama was any kind of clarity, feeling as if she was being "villainized" as a response. She went on to claim that she sent an email to Torres after she decided to end the podcast, expressing how she felt and that it is "really upsetting" that Torres had not spoken about it. She did state that the situation had nothing to do with Rivera. “…We have presented her and our co-parenting dynamic in a way that is not accurate, but I only know that now,” she said. “I didn’t know that in the midst of it, too. I also want to speak to that, is when we’re out here presenting us as co-parents…we thought we were something we weren’t.”

You can see Lowry on episodes of Teen Mom on Paramount+.

Teen Mom Release Date December 8, 2009 Cast Farrah Abraham , Catelynn Baltierra , Maci McKinney , Amber Portwood , Cheyenne Floyd , bristol palin , Mackenzie McKee Seasons 11 Network MTV Franchise(s) Teen Mom Showrunner Lauren Dolgen Expand

Stream on Paramount+