Kailyn Lowry shared some shocking allegations against her former co-host Vee Torres. Lowry became a household name during her time on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom and now has a series of podcasts she hosts where she talks about her life. Torres and Lowry hosted Baby Mama No Drama together and recently announced that the podcast was coming to an end after 4 years. Fans were confused by what was happening and learned that the two had been recording separately for months before the final episode. Now, Lowry has revealed that Torres allegedly went behind her back to lie to her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. She also claims that Torres used her to gain followers and attention.

Lowry was talking to her former co-host of Coffee Convos, Lindsie Chrisley, on her other podcast, Barely Famous. The two spoke about the situation with Baby Mama No Drama and Lowry revealed that while she was getting divorced from Marroquin, Torres allegedly told him lies about Lowry. Lowry opened up to Chrisley, saying that she and Marroquin were trying for another child after their son, Lincoln Marroquin, was born, and Lowry says that she did end up pregnant but, unfortunately, had a miscarriage.

“ … For anyone who doesn’t know about that, what happened was Javi and I were getting divorced, but prior to us getting divorced, we were actively trying for a baby after Lincoln,” Lowry said on the podcast. She explained the situation and then went on to talk about when she found out she was pregnant with Lux Lowry. She has two children with Chris Lopez, and she shared that Torres went behind her back and tried to allege that the baby she miscarried was not Marroquin's at all and that Lowry actually had an abortion instead.

Kailyn Lowry Is Upset Because She Blamed Her Other Friend, Bone Estrada

On the episode of Barely Famous, Lowry explained that she believed her friend Bone Estrada was the one who told Marroquin because he said it was someone close to her who made this accusation. “But the horrible thing about that was that I blamed [my friend] Bone [Estrada], because [Javi] blamed someone else,” she said. “He insinuated that it was someone very close to me and that it was someone that I am best friends with, and so I was under the impression that it was Bone.” Lowry said that Estrada denied the allegation.

She went on to talk about how she could not understand at the time why Torres would lie about her as they were fine but then said that she thought that Torres was getting back at her for something she didn't do. “ … She had said she was upset because she thought that I leaked her pregnancy with [daughter] ViVi five or six years earlier." Lowry claims she did not do this.

