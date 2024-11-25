Kailyn Lowry has become one of the most controversial stars to come out of MTV’s Teen Mom franchise. She was one of the original girls to debut on Teen Mom 2, a reality spin off that premiered in 2011, and the show documented her struggles as a young mom raising her son, Isaac. Over the years, Kailyn has gone on to welcome six more kids, making her total number of baby daddies four. She was once one of the most talked-about moms on Teen Mom, with drama in her life seemingly never-ending.

Even though she’s been off the show since 2022, Kailyn continues to captivate audiences—whether they love her or love to hate her. In recent years, she made headlines after secretly welcoming three babies, including twins, with her fiancé, Elijah Scott. Kailyn hasn’t been afraid to speak her mind, whether responding to Teen Mom fans or addressing the criticism she frequently faces online. While dealing with mixed opinions about her life is undoubtedly challenging, Kailyn seems to attract more hate than most of her former co-stars—even though every cast member on Teen Mom has dealt with significant drama. However, when you break down Kailyn’s history of scandals, feuds, and controversies, it becomes evident why she’s seen as one of the franchise’s most polarizing figures.

Why Kailyn Lowry Quit Teen Mom—and the Backlash That Followed

Kailyn’s departure from Teen Mom 2 wasn’t as graceful as some of her co-stars’. Despite her six-figure salary, Kailyn left the show in 2021 without providing a clear explanation, leaving fans to speculate about her reasons.

Over the years, viewers had seen her grow increasingly frustrated with production, often refusing to address topics fans were curious about—particularly her relationships with her children’s fathers. Many felt Kailyn’s storylines became more focused on her business ventures and podcasts, making her personal life seem less relevant to the show.

For some fans, her exit was a relief. Her departure marked the end of storylines they found increasingly repetitive or frustrating. However, Kailyn later revealed her reasons for leaving the franchise during a 2023 appearance on Trisha Paytas’ podcast, Just Trish.

“Yeah, I left in 2022 when I got pregnant with my fifth son,” Kailyn explained, referring to her first child with her fiancé, Elijah Scott. “Because I was like, ‘I can’t, we’re not doing this.’”

Kailyn shared that the pregnancy was unplanned and happened the first time she and Elijah were intimate. “It was the first time I slept with him, and we had just developed a relationship. So, I was like, ‘This is just a lot for one person.’”

The couple later welcomed twins, but Kailyn refused to confirm her pregnancies or their births until nearly a year after. Despite photos showing her with a visible baby bump, she dodged fan speculation while continuing to share her life on social media and through her various podcasts. Fans expressed frustration on online forums, feeling Kailyn was being deliberately coy.

Kailyn Lowry’s Trail of Never-Ending Feuds

For years, Kailyn Lowry has been at the center of long-standing feuds with her co-stars and others in her life, earning her a reputation for stirring drama both on and off-screen. She’s even taken her grievances with her own mother public, airing their deeply strained relationship online—though her mother’s actions have often given Kailyn good reason to be upset.

Kailyn’s long-standing feud with Briana DeJesus is one of the franchise’s most explosive rivalries. The two never got along, but tensions escalated when Briana briefly dated Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Kailyn retaliated by inviting Javi onto her podcast to discuss the breakup, which only added fuel to the fire.

Years later, rumors swirled that Briana was romantically involved with Kailyn’s other baby daddy, Chris Lopez. Kailyn didn’t hold back her thoughts on the matter, going as far as inviting Briana’s ex, Devoin Austin, onto her podcast in what fans viewed as a petty move. This act of retaliation only painted Kailyn as immature and further divided fans.

Their feud reached its peak during the 2018 Teen Mom reunion when Briana’s family lunged at Kailyn on stage after Briana accused Kailyn of covering up abuse by Chris.

Production had to intervene to prevent a physical fight, and the two were separated at all subsequent in-person events.

In 2021, Kailyn filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana, claiming Briana’s comments about her allegedly breaking into Chris Lopez’s mother’s home and assaulting him were damaging her reputation. Briana responded with an anti-SLAPP motion, arguing her statements were protected under the First Amendment. In 2022, a Florida judge dismissed the case and ordered Kailyn to pay Briana’s legal fees, totaling over $100,000.

Similarly, Kail has also had a long-standing feud with her former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans. Their conflict has been characterized by social media confrontations, disagreements over parenting choices, and personal grievances.

In December 2018, for example, Jenelle posted a video of herself setting fire to a "peace offering" gift from Kailyn, which included products from Kailyn's haircare line. Jenelle accused Kailyn of being "super jealous and envious" of her and other cast members.

In January 2019, the feud escalated when Jenelle's mother, Barbara Evans, made a controversial comment during an Instagram Live session, suggesting they should "get lit and k**l Kail." Although Barbara later claimed it was a joke, the remark intensified tensions between the two families—and concern with fans.

Kailyn Is Currently Clashing With Her Son’s Step-Mom

Kailyn’s issues with her son Isaac’s stepmother, Vee Torres, have also played out in the public eye. Early in Teen Mom 2, Kailyn forbade Vee from being around Isaac, citing discomfort with her involvement.

While the two eventually seemed to patch things up and even launched the podcast Baby Mamas No Drama, their reconciliation didn’t last. The podcast initially gained traction for its unique premise—two women navigating life as co-parents and blending families—offering a seemingly refreshing dynamic to Teen Mom fans.

However, by early 2024, cracks in their relationship became apparent. Fans noticed that Kailyn and Vee began recording episodes separately, sparking speculation that something was amiss. The confusion only deepened as neither addressed the rumors directly, frustrating fans who felt Kailyn often picks and chooses what aspects of her life she’s willing to share.

Kailyn and Vee eventually announced they were ending the podcast through their respective social media channels, but their explanations were vague at best. Kailyn claimed the partnership had run its course, while Vee echoed similar sentiments without delving into the specifics.

However, Kail offered more insight only a few weeks later on one of her other podcast, accusing Vee of pitching the idea for Baby Mamas No Drama under false pretense, and trying to capitalize off her life and fame. She also claimed they were never truly friends.

“I’m not saying that to be a d**k,” Kailyn said. “That is the truth. We don’t co-parent and we were not friends. We never have been.”

Parenting Controversies That Won’t Be Forgotten

Another reason Kailyn Lowry continues to spark controversy is her parenting decisions, which have frequently been a target of criticism and debate among fans. In 2019, she sparked outrage when she revealed she chose not to vaccinate some of her children, explaining on her podcast, “I definitely think this is a controversial topic, and I don’t want to lose listeners because of my opinion — but, I did vaccinate Isaac, because to me, I didn’t know any better, and I gave — I let them vaccinate him with whatever they basically said that he needed."

Adding she’s made different choices for her younger kids, Kailyn noted, “And I feel like I was ignorant, and didn’t do research, and didn’t know any better.”

In defense of herself, Kailyn continued, “I mean, I guess the only thing I can really say and continue to stand for is to parent how it’s best for your child and family. People don’t love everything I do but I don’t shove my beliefs down anyone else’s throat. I know what’s best for my kids and other parents know what’s best for theirs.”

Her parenting was also called out in 2014, after she made racially insensitive comments when Jo gave their son Isaac a haircut she disliked.

“Little white boys don’t get their hair cut like that... He’s half white,” Kailyn said during an episode of Teen Mom. Critics accused her of perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

The criticism resurfaced in 2020 when Chris Lopez gave their son Lux a haircut without Kailyn’s permission. Kailyn lashed out at Chris on social media, calling him a “narcissist.” However, fans labeled Kailyn hypocritical after she later allowed Lux to wear cornrows, questioning the inconsistency in her reactions.

Kailyn Lowry’s Chaotic Relationship History

Kailyn’s dating history is as chaotic as her public feuds, with her relationships often playing out messily both on-screen and online. Her marriage to Javi Marroquin, which began in 2012, quickly devolved into a volatile union marked by frequent arguments and mistrust.

Their issues were well-documented on Teen Mom 2, with one particularly memorable episode showing Kailyn becoming physically aggressive toward Javi during a heated confrontation.

Kailyn and Javi’s fights spilled over into social media, where the two frequently exchanged accusations. Rumors of infidelity on both sides plagued their marriage, with Kailyn reportedly cheating with Chris Lopez—who would later father two of her children—while Javi was away on deployment.

Despite officially divorcing in 2016, their post-marriage dynamic remained tumultuous. Kailyn later accused Javi of trying to hook up with her in a Wawa parking lot. At the time, he was a relationship with Lauren Comeau, his now-fiancée, whom he shares two kids with. Kailyn eventually apologized for exposing the situation on television and embarrassing Lauren.

Her relationship with Chris Lopez was equally tumultuous. Despite sharing two children, Kailyn and Chris often clashed publicly. One notable incident occurred when Kailyn refused to put Chris’s name on their second child’s birth certificate, with their feud playing out online in the form of nasty comments.

The tension escalated further when both exposed each other’s pregnancies. Kailyn accused Chris of being an absentee father while simultaneously revealing he was expecting another child with someone else.

In seeming retaliation, Chris publicly confirmed Kailyn’s pregnancy with her first child with Elijah Scott before she was ready to announce it.

Whether it’s feuds with co-stars, parenting controversies, or messy relationships, Kailyn Lowry’s life has consistently been a magnet for drama. While other Teen Mom stars have faced their fair share of public scrutiny, Kailyn’s repeated involvement in scandals sets her apart. No matter the situation or who else is involved, one factor remains constant: Kailyn herself.

Even though she’s stepped away from reality television, the drama continues to follow her. From legal battles and public spats to her refusal to address fan frustrations, Kailyn’s ability to stir up conflict seems endless. At some point, it’s impossible to overlook the pattern: Kailyn is the common denominator in her own chaos—and perhaps, that’s what makes her the problem.

