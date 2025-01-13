Chris Lopez does not have kind words for his ex, Kailyn Lowry. The Teen Mom 2 star was slammed on Lopez's Instagram stories. Lopez shares two sons together and after the reality star was admittedly violent with Lowry, she filed a protective order against him. This was back 2019 and Lopez violated that order in 2020, resulting in his arrest. Now, Lowry has filed another protective order against Lopez and he took to Instagram to push back at his ex, accusing her of doing it without any evidence.

“[The] order was ordered against me despite no evidence of a pattern of abuse,” Lopez claims. The new protective order was put into place after Lowry claims Lopez attempted to take her phone and Lopez admits to doing so but does not say he caused any harm. “The claim was based on an incident where I took a phone, returned it and caused no harm.” The PFA that was originally issued for Lopez has been something that he claims he was honest about at the time and he took to Instagram to share what is happening with his relationship with his kids and Lowry.

"I want to be clear- |'ve always been open and honest about the PFA that was granted against me in New Castle County in 2019. That ruling was based on actual abuse, and though I'm not proud of it, l owned up to my actions. It was a very dark time in my life, involving a toxic relationship with a very negative person. I took responsibility for what I did, and I accepted that the PFA was warranted. I made mistakes, and I faced the consequences for them," Lopez wrote on Instagram. He then went on to claim that the new PFA is very different. "But what happened in Kent County is entirely different. There's no evidence of abuse, no pattern of harmful behavior-just one isolated incident where I took a phone, returned it, and caused no harm. Yet, a PFA was still granted against me. How does that warrant the same level of protection as actual abuse? Where is the fairness in that?"

Chris Lopez Alleges He Is Not Allowed to Speak to His Sons

Image via MTV

Lopez posted about his relationship with his children and claimed that someone hung up the phone when he told his sons that if Lowry and her fiancé, Elijah Scott, are not allowing them to talk to him, that isn't okay. “My kids were in Spain [with Kail] for Thanksgiving. I still called them,” he wrote. “An individual hung up our conversation because I told my kids they are allowed to talk to me and if [Kail and Elijah] are telling you no, they are wrong. Because my son told me he’s asked to call me in the past and they say no.” Lopez also claims that Lowry lies about her income so that she can get child support from Lopez.

Teen Mom can be streamed on Paramount+.

Your changes have been saved teen mom 2 Release Date January 11, 2011 Cast Kailyn Lowry , Jenelle Evans , Chelsea DeBoer , Leah Messer Seasons 10 Production Company MTV Directors Lauren Belfer , Amy Rhodin Expand

Stream on Paramount+