The Big Picture Leah Messer has filed for a protective order against ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, after an intimidating altercation in a restaurant.

Calvert moved out and lives with his current girlfriend, and the incident led Messer to call the police.

Producers of Teen Mom will cover the incident in the upcoming season, although Calvert is not signed on to the show.

Leah Messer found fame on 16 and Pregnant, and later Teen Mom, chronicling life navigating young motherhood with her three daughters. Her brief marriage to Jeremy Calvert was highlighted on the show. Their split was a bit contentious, but they seemingly figured out a co-parenting system. It was shortlived as reports have surfaced that Leah filed for a protective order against her ex after an altercation.

According to The Ashley, a source closer to the couple says that Jeremy moved out of their home in West Virginia to live with his current girlfriend. The source went on to talk about an altercation that led to Messer calling the police on her ex. According to the source, there was no physical violence, but he did "threaten" the MTV star enough that she called the authorities. “He stormed in and was intimidating Leah,” the source said. “He had a group of guys with him, as well as his girlfriend, backing him up. The big group made a huge commotion inside the restaurant.”

At the time of the incident, the exes were not in a romantic relationship together. Their relationship lasted from 2012-2015, and the couple share a daughter, Addie. The source went on to comment on their relationship with The Ashley, saying: “They haven’t been together like that in a very, very long time." Following the event, Messer filed for a domestic violence protective order against her ex.

Leah's Drama Will Be Featured in the Upcoming Season of 'Teen Mom'

According to the sources from The Ashley, the producers from Teen Mom are aware of the situation and will feature the events in the upcoming season. Jeremy is not signed on to the show. In the past, Leah's sister Victoria has made comments about Jeremy's lack of parenting and involvement with Addie's life. In a social media post that has since been deleted, Victoria celebrated her sister passing the real estate exam and wrote: "Soo beyond proud of her for accomplishing this and taking care of her three girls and one child she takes care of all by herself and doing a damn good job!”

Episodes of Teen Mom and subsequent spinoffs can be streamed on Paramount+.

