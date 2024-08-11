The Big Picture Luis Ruelas faces backlash for encouraging Teresa Giudice's daughters to dress provocatively on their podcast.

Ruelas faced criticism for urging Giudice's daughters to wear thongs during a trip and showering them with compliments.

Luis Ruelas apologized to Margaret Josephs for previous remarks about her son, admitting his mistakes and regretting his actions.

Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ attempt to appear as ‘Daddy Cool’ has severely backfired on him! Netizens are blasting Teresa Giudice’s husband for making sick remarks while talking about their blended families with his wife on their podcast, where he revealed how he encourages her daughters to dress provocatively.

In a recent episode of their podcast Turning the Tables, the reality star's husband was seen talking about the advice he imparts to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s daughters, whom she shares with Joe Giudice. The conversation started with Ruelas talking about how he thinks one needs to live life to the fullest during one’s youth. Ruelas remarked how her daughters were the most “proper girls” he’d ever met and wanted them to step outside of the box and take a risk. Fans were unhappy about Ruelas’ remarks and took to social media to slander him for the inappropriate comments. During their conversation, Ruelas had stressed his point by stating the following:

“But I’m saying, like, go to the club and dance, wear a thong, wear a short skirt, show your legs off a little bit.”

Ruelas also shared an anecdote from a trip the family had taken to Greece the previous year, during which he had urged her daughters to wear thongs rather strongly. It was further revealed that the girls complied and stepped out in thongs, and Luis Ruelas was showering them with compliments. Teresa Giudice was serving up June George from Mean Girls energy as she complied with her husband’s advice, exclaiming, “Yes!” She shared that she felt she had missed out on enjoying her younger days. Teresa Giudice shares four daughters with Joe Giudice: Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Audriana Giudice, while Ruelas is a father to sons Nicholas Ruelas and Louie Ruelas Jr from his marriage to Marisa Dimartino Ruelas.

Luis Ruelas Apologized to Margaret Josephs for Attacking Her Son

One thing’s for sure: Luis Ruelas has not had the best track record with fans off-late. After the explosive finale of RHONJ Season 14, it was revealed that it was Jackie Goldschneider, not Margaret Josephs, who had met up with Ruelas’ ex to cause unrest in his marriage to Giudice. Ruelas had been seen making vile remarks about Josephs, and he even willed for her son to “suffer.”

After the revelation that Josephs was innocent in this whole ordeal, Luis Ruelas took to his Instagram story on August 6, 2024, to offer a heartfelt apology to the reality TV star — specifically for the remarks he made about her son. Ruelas explained how he was disappointed in his actions for dragging her son into the feud and also remarked that he did so because he had been falsely accused of calling her son to his workplace previously. He justified his statement by stating the following:

“For the last year Margaret kept putting this narrative out there that I called her son at work and I have had to deal with it knowing I am being lied on.”

However, Luis Ruelas apologized and acknowledged his mistakes, stating that he should have brought someone’s child up and deeply regretted his actions. He further justified that there was a lot of inherent toxicity on the show, and although his intention was to defend himself, he could see the error in his actions. Ruelas also remarked that his children and family had suffered a great deal due to the actions of certain people on the show.

The RHONJ Season 14 reunion episode is set to air on Bravo on August 11, 2024 and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. You can catch all previous seasons of the show on Peacock as well!

