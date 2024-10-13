Ryan Edwards is having another baby and Teen Mom star Maci Bookout reacted to the news. Edwards and his girlfriend, Amanda Conner, revealed that they are having a baby girl this week. Edwards shares a son, Bentley, with Bookout, and he has two other children with his ex-wife, Mackenzie Edwards. Despite Ryan and Mackenzie having a messy situation, Bookout has been there for him through his new relationship and fixing his relationship with their son. In an exclusive with Us Weekly, Edwards talked about Bookout's reaction to the news.

“She’s been very supportive and she was excited,” Ryan told Us Weekly when he news broke. He also went on to talk about how his own parents reacted to the news. Jen Edwards and Larry Edwards have been by his side through Teen Mom and his recent issues with law enforcement but Edwards claims that after their initial shock at the news, they were happy for him and Conner. “[Jen and Larry] were a little shocked at first, but they’re very excited.”

Conner began sharing videos on TikTok with her bump, resulting in fans questioning whether she was pregnant. After Mackenzie claimed that Conner was pregnant while insinuating that Edwards had a secret fifth child no one knows about, Conner and Edwards publicly announced her pregnancy.

Conner and Bookout Are Friends With Each Other

Conner and Bookout have both talked about building a relationship with each other and Conner told Us Weekly that it was all about making sure that Edwards and Bookout could co-parent together easily. Their son Bentley, who is now 15 years old, had a rough relationship with Edwards in the past but Bookout has been helping the two fix their relationship. Now Conner wants to make sure that she doesn't ruin the work that Edwards is doing with Bookout and their son.

“It comes down to co-parenting and being there for Bentley and being there for the kids,” Conner told Us. “I just feel like she really respects that. I don’t give her a hard time. I want to see Ryan be a dad, and I want to see him co-parent with Maci.” She went on to talk about how they all do things together as a family. “It makes everything easier,” she said. “We get along. We hang out. We are actually doing family things that families are supposed to be doing. It just makes it a lot easier, and I feel like she appreciates that.”

