Maci Bookout of Teen Mom has always had a rocky relationship with Ryan Edwards, the father of her son Bentley. Currently married to Taylor McKinney, Maci is working on having a renewed relationship with Ryan so they can continue to be there for their shared son. On April 7, Ryan was incarcerated in Tennessee for possession of a controlled substance after he was found unresponsive and under the influence in his truck. This happened shortly after he was released from rehab. He has been sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison. This is just one in the long list of arrests and jail time that Ryan has seen since his Teen Mom days. As of July 14, Ryan was transferred from prison to an inpatient rehab facility.

Maci and Ryan's Time Apart Made it Easier to Develop a New Relationship

Maci and Ryan reconnected during the Teen Mom Family Reunion after a significant time had passed between the two. That time gave them the space and refocus to start a co-parenting relationship and commit to being the best parents that they can be to Bentley. Maci told Us Weekly that she's mind-blown because, despite being behind bars, he shows up and communicates with Bentley more than he ever has in the past. Even though Ryan has been struggling with his own mental health issues and hiccups with the law, his previous inconsistency with Bentley has drifted away, and he's doing what he can to keep that relationship alive. Ryan is even back for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter after being fired from Teen Mom OG in 2021.

Maci Has Been Attending Therapy To Improve Her Relationships

Maci also revealed during her TooFab interview that she has been in therapy and to Al-Anon classes. This is helping her to deal with her own mental health after the fallout with Ryan. She has been praising therapy and those classes to help her feel more confident to handle situations with Ryan should anything get out of hand again. Al-Anon is a supportive community that helps families and friends who suffer from or have a loved one with substance abuse problems. Maci and Ryan have more conversations now around how to protect Bentley's privacy and how to approach certain topics given the fact that being on a reality show can be invasive at times. She noted that what really changed between hers and Ryan's co-parenting relationship was allowing Bentley to share his perspective on how he's feeling. Maci has been consistently open and honest with Bentley about Ryan's struggles, and having that open communication is leading to stronger relationships across the board.

Taylor McKinney Is Hesitant Of Ryan's Relationship With Bentley

While Maci is still positive about the relationship she and Bentley share with him, Taylor isn't always so sure. In the past, Maci has had to file for a restraining order against Ryan after he threatened to shoot Taylor in the head. Taylor has mixed feelings about Maci, Ryan, and Bentley developing a new relationship, but his perspective has grown and changed. He doesn't wish to keep Bentley's father away from him. Taylor is hesitant because of the rocky past and doesn't want to see Bentley get hurt, but he knows he can't keep him from that relationship.

Fans can tune in and see how the once estranged family's relationship unfolds during Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Season 2 of the series premieres on July 19th on MTV.