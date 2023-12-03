The Big Picture Maci Bookout decided to rebuild her relationship with Ryan Edwards because her son Bentley expressed that their lack of relationship affected his relationship with her.

Maci recognized her initial anger towards Ryan and chose to listen to Bentley's feelings to improve as a mother and help him have a relationship with his father.

Maci's husband Taylor McKinney has been actively involved in raising Bentley and has concerns about Maci willingly going back into a potentially dangerous situation.

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout has had a complicated relationship with her former partner, Ryan Edwards. Edwards, who struggles with addiction and has been in and out of trouble with the law, didn't have a relationship with Bookout or their son Bently for years. But amid his ongoing issues with the law and his marriage to Taylor McKinney going downhill, they've been on better terms. Bookout, who began attending some of Edwards' recent hearings after he relapsed, recently talked about rebuilding a relationship with Edwards on The Hopeaholics podcast.

When asked why she decided to begin a new relationship with Edwards after all this time, she cited their son as the reason for her being there when Edwards needed her. “[Bentley was] like ‘Your relationship— or lack thereof— with him does affect the relationship that I have with him,'” Maci said. “And, you know, honestly, right when I heard that, inside I was boiling, because I was like, ‘What do I have to do with that? Your dad can show up whenever he wants to. You’ve got a cell phone. He’s got your number. He can reach out. He can show up to your sports stuff. But he doesn’t. What do I have to do with that?'”

Bookout said that she didn't get mad when Bentley brought up his feelings about the matter. “It was like the boiling was starting, and I had to turn it down, turn the oven off,” she said. “It was like, ‘No, hear him. Hear what he is telling you.’ And figure out what you can f**king do different. If you want to be a good mom, be a good mom. Now’s the time. He just told you something, listen to him!'” She went on to say that she let go of her anger towards Edwards to help Bentley have a relationship with his father. “It’s very easy for parents to say, ‘I’m the parent, you’re the kid. You don’t know what I’ve dealt with. You don’t know what I’ve put up with for you to even still know who your dad is. Because there was no court order [telling me I had to let him see Bentley]. Literally, you could not know who this guy is and not have seen him in 10 years… that’s what Maci would have done three years ago.” In the same interview, Maci also opened up about how the decision to foster a relationship with Edwards is impacting her marriage.

Taylor McKinney Is Concerned About Maci Bookout's New Relationship With Ryan Edwards

Booktout's relationship with McKinney began when Bently was a toddler. McKinney has been a doting surrogate father to Bently in Ryan's absence. Bookout addressed how McKinney is handling the situation now that Edwards is back in the picture. “He has raised Bentley with me,” she said of McKinney. “There is no ‘That’s my stepdad’ or ‘That’s my stepson.’ [Taylor] is his dad, too. And for Taylor, my husband, his experience is always cleaning up the mess Ryan made."

Furthermore, Bookout says McKinney is watching with a close eye to ensure that Bently doesn't get hurt. "Being the one to pick the pieces up, being the one who does show up, and you can count on, no questions asked, any time, all the time," she added. "For him, it’s been very much like, ‘OK, so I have to watch my son and my wife willingly walk back into the danger zone? And just be sitting here, waiting to clean the mess up again? Why?'”

