Teen Mom stars Mackenzie Edwards and Ryan Edwards' divorce just got uglier after an argument involving the estranged married couple and Ryan’s parents. On Tuesday, The U.S. Sun reported that Mackenzie had called the police after an argument and Ryan “breaking court order.” The argument also involved Mackenzie’s dad, Bob Standifer.

The judge in Tennessee presiding over Mackenzie and Ryan’s divorce ordered that Ryan “shall be given access to the marital home to inspect the premises" and inventory the contents of the home. Mackenzie, on the other hand, “shall not be present during the inspection but may designate someone to be present on her behalf.” On March 1, the dispute occurred during Ryan’s inspection with his parents, Jen and Larry.

According to the 911 calls that The U.S. Sun obtained from Elle Bee YouTube, Bob can be heard saying to a woman, “I’m not going to argue with you folks!” He also said to the 911 phone operator, “I got folks over here that are supposed to walk through the house. Ryan Edwards is supposed to walk through the house, but he brought his parents with him.” Bob can also be heard yelling, “The courts say what you gotta do!”

The ‘Teen Mom’ Stars’ Divorce Drama Escalates

The U.S. Sun reveals more from the 911 phone call from Bob. According to the call, Bob says to the phone operator, “I knew he wouldn’t do it the way he’s supposed to do it. I got the court docs right here in my hand. To inventory, not to bring anybody, and he shows up with his mom and dad.”

“It doesn’t say anything about him bringing a posse with him and them going through the house at the same time and me trying to keep up with them,” he continued. “It’s just supposed to be me and Ryan walking through the house. He’s had chances to come over here and get his stuff, and he wouldn’t do it. The divorce is still going on for two years now. It’s like, people!”

As Mackenzie was not on the premises, she called the police a second time. Explaining the situation to the phone operator, she said, “My ex-husband has a court order that he’s allowed to come inspect the property, but he’s supposed to be alone, and he came with someone else. My dad is there. He has a copy of the order signed by the judge."

“I just want an officer to come to make sure there is not an issue,” she continued. “He’s allowed to look at my home and look at the garage, inside and outside, and that’s it. He can’t take anything. Ryan is supposed to be by himself. The last time he was there, he destroyed my house. So I would like somebody to be there… I just want to make sure nothing happens, no disorder or anything.”

The ‘Teen Mom’ Star Requested Estranged Wife To Be Held in Contempt