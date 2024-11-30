Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards are going through a complicated divorce but at least her house is now put back together. Edwards and Standifer were both on Teen Mom together and their love story was one fans were tracking. The two ended up getting divorced, with Standifer being less than kind to Edwards ever since. She claimed he had a secret child no one knew about, revealed that Edwards was having another baby with his fiancée Amanda Conner, and said that Edwards reportedly destroyed her home that she is just now getting around to fixing.

Standifer took to TikTok to share a video that showed what her home looked like back in February 2023 and what she has done with it since. The video was set to Gracie Abrams‘ song “That’s So True” and compared the house then and now. Edwards reportedly went through and ripped appliances off the walls as well as used both spray-paint and regular paint to destroy the walls in Standifer's home. The lyrics of Abrams' song say, "Made it out alive," while the video shows Standifer's destroyed kitchen, living room, and bathroom, and what they look like now that she is no longer with Edwards.

According to The Ashley, Standifer is the only one who reportedly owns the house, and has been since 2019. Many in the comments on her post pointed out that they forgot about how her house looked after Edwards allegedly destroyed it. They were shocked that he was able to do that much damage to the home. The Ashley also reported that at the time that Edwards did all this to Standifer's home, it was technically unlivable. “Omg I forgot how much of a wreck you were left with,” one person wrote in the video's comments. “I can’t even imagine how much it must’ve cost to fix all of this. 2025 is for you and the kids!”

Fans Are Proud of Mackenzie Standifer

Image via MTV

The comments on Standifer's video were filled with people standing up for her and talking about Edwards' past issues with addiction. “He wrecked a house and walked away,” one person wrote. “I’m glad he’s doing better but this isn’t ‘history’ for Mack. She’s still dealing with all the consequences of his prior actions.” But many were also pointing out that Edwards was an addict when this allegedly happened. However, Standifer and some of her fans didn't let that be an excuse for Edwards' actions. “These comments are crazy for excusing an abuser just because he’s sober now… Let her speak her SIDE. Her experience is REAL and valid,” a fan wrote.

One user tried to say that Edwards' addiction made him do terrible things, and they were glad he was seemingly doing better. “Addiction is terrible and makes one do terrible things,” the person wrote in the comment section. “Just be glad he is finally going to be able to be the sober dad all the kids deserve, God knows you didn’t care when he wasn’t sober driving to your wedding. Be so for real right now.” Standifer was not having it, replying, “You’re so wrong about that. My kids and I deserve so much more than the road we have walked. Go touch grass.”

You can see Standifer and Edwards on Teen Mom, streaming on Paramount+.

Teen Mom Release Date December 8, 2009 Seasons 11 Network MTV Franchise(s) Teen Mom Showrunner Lauren Dolgen

Stream on Paramount+