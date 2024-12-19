Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards have been in the midst of a messy divorce. The former stars of Teen Mom have been publicly going back and forth with each other, claiming that the other was delaying their divorce. Now, Standifer has taken to TikTok to clarify her side of the story. The two have both been saying that the other one is holding up the court proceedings with their divorce. According to Standifer's live (via The Ashley), she claims that her divorce papers have been signed since February, disputing Edwards' claims that she was stalling their divorce.

“Almost two years now. So my stuff is signed,” she said. "But I’m not going to sign something else that I don’t agree to. So, if I don’t agree that we should just throw my kids into a situation, then I’m not going to sign that. Because I am their protector, that is on me.” She went on talk about her priority being the safety and comfort of her and Edwards' children. Currently, they are not allowed to stay at Edwards' shared home with his fiancé, Amanda Conner. “I think I made it pretty clear. I’m not going to say sorry. Nobody’s going to change my mind about it,” she added. “I have moved on; I just want my kids to be comfortable and feel OK. I’m not ever going to say ‘sorry’ for that.”

Standifer claims she isn't jealous of Edwards' relationship with Conner, which has been a common response online to the situation. She said that there was "nothing" to be jealous about. “Because I’m very content in my own skin, in my own life, with the things that I have. Stuff is just stuff, that stuff doesn’t matter. But, what you invest into yourself is what matters. Peace is a priority.”

Image via MTV

Standifer shared footage of her house after Edwards allegedly trashed it. She showed images of the damage and what it looks like now that she has fixed it. When a user asked her about the situation, she opened up about how the house was the only home her kids have ever know. “This is the only home that my kids have really ever known and I wanted to keep like one thing consistent for them. So we fixed it up. It’s pretty much back…” she said.

She went on to explain that she tried to keep the truth of the situation from them. “I tried for a very long time to not let them come in here,” she said. “I didn’t know how to have that conversation with them. But they figured it out. And I was here to support them and love them through that. But that was a really hard time for our family.”

You can see Standifer and Edwards on older episodes of Teen Mom.

Your changes have been saved Teen Mom Release Date December 8, 2009 Cast Farrah Abraham , Catelynn Baltierra , Maci McKinney , Amber Portwood , Cheyenne Floyd , bristol palin , Mackenzie McKee Seasons 11 Network MTV Franchise(s) Teen Mom Showrunner Lauren Dolgen Expand

Watch on Paramount+