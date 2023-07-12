Teen Mom and its predecessor, 16 & Pregnant, have captivated the MTV generation for over a decade. 16 & Pregnant was released in 2009 following six teenage girls that are expecting their first child unexpectedly. The reality show was such a hit that Teen Mom was made that same year as a follow-up to see how the moms navigated life. Viewers saw the highs and lows of the new moms trying to manage having a newborn while graduating from high school, paying bills, and getting jobs.

Being a teen mom isn't easy. Despite the ups and downs, and the odds being stacked against the cast members, viewers have gotten to follow the moms' transitions from ill-prepared mothers to brimming with success. Here's an overview of the cast members who have thrived professionally and used their platform to expand their personal interests.

Farrah Abraham Has Made Millions

By far the most successful mom in the series' history, Farrah Abraham is estimated to have a net worth of $5 million, whether you agree with her decisions or not. Her career with MTV was cut short in 2017 after she starred in an adult film, but that didn't stop Farrah from creating success. She was one of the original moms from 16 & Pregnant and definitely the most controversial. She sued Viacom after they fired her and received an undisclosed amount of money. Farrah appeared on the show Ex On The Beach season 2 and continues to receive money from being an Influencer as well as from subscription sites like OnlyFans and Cameo. She recently revealed on her TikTok that she will be going on a comedy tour.

Chelsea Houska (DeBoer) Uses Her MTV Salary To Build More

Chelsea Houska was another lovable favorite from Teen Mom 2 and has used her success from the show to create a lavish life. Her estimated net worth is about $2 million, and she currently has a whopping 6.2 million Instagram followers. Her MTV salary was a big one, but her Influencer status has helped propel those numbers up. Since appearing on the show, she is no longer with Adam, the father of her first child. She is currently married to Cole DeBoer, and they just welcomed their third child together in 2021. Chelsea has also co-founded Aubree Says, a home decor business, and designs homes via HGTV show, Down Home DeBoers. Chelsea left the franchise after 10 years to focus on other endeavors.

Maci Bookout Expands Her Business With Coaching and Real Estate

Maci Bookout is a fan favorite from the OG Teen Mom days. It's estimated that her net worth is around $3 million. Now known as Maci McKinney, she continues to grow her salary with her family, including three children and her husband Taylor McKinney. Maci and Taylor are building a real estate empire, purchasing three properties in Tennessee. She is also a youth softball and wrestling coach, becoming the first female coach for a large wrestling club. Maci will be appearing on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Kailyn Lowry's Conversations Earn Her Money

One of the stars of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry has done a lot for her self-growth. The former teen mom currently has five children, one of which she just confirmed she welcomed in secret, and is estimated to have a net worth of around $1.7 million. Kailyn is not returning for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and has stated that she makes more money from podcasting than from appearing on the show. She hosts three podcasts currently; Coffee Convos, Baby Mamas No Drama, and Barely Famous. She also sells apparel and has published five books. Her published works currently include Pride Over Pity, Love is Bubblegum, Hustle and Heart, Hustle and Heart Adult Coloring Book, and A Letter Of Love.

Mackenzie McKee Uses Fitness Passion To Earn

Mackenzie McKee is from Teen Mom 3 and definitely made a name for herself after her earnings from the show. Her estimated net worth is $1.3 million but could be more due to her Influencer status on social media. Since her time on Teen Mom, she launched her own fitness program called Body By Mac to help those with diabetic conditions like herself. She also has done four NPC Bikini shows and written her memoir titled Straightening My Crown: Conquering My Royal Mistakes. She will not be returning for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Leah Messer Writes and Speaks Her Way To Success

Another OG, Leah Messer's net worth is estimated to be just under or right at $1 million. Leah has twin daughters with her first husband from Teen Mom, Corey Simms, and another daughter with her second and now also ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. She released a memoir in 2020 called Hope, Grace, & Faith. She also had a brief stint as a motivational speaker, and she also has sold makeup for MaryKay and LipSense. She will also make her return to MTV on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.