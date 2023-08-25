The Big Picture Teen Mom gained followers and viewership due to relatability, social commentaries, and drama.

Planned spin-off will focus on marital and relationship issues of Teen Mom couples.

Viewership of Teen Mom franchise has declined, raising concerns about the success of the new spin-off.

Despite some reality television consumers questioning Teen Mom's popularity in recent years, the 16 and Pregnant spin-off gained followers — and massive viewership — for a few reasons: relatibility and the show's surprisingly relevant social commentaries, such as teenage pregnancy, motherhood, and all the dynamics that come from being a young parent. Plus, all the drama the series provided was just good TV. So, for those who just can't get enough of Teen Mom and its other content, another spin-off show is now being developed at MTV.

The Planned Spin-Off Will Explore the Cast' Marital & Relationship Issues

Image by Annamaria Ward, MTV

According to The Ashley's recent report, the cable channel is already in the early stages of developing another Teen Mom spin-off, which will begin filming around the fall of this year. As fans already know, the reality television program was a show full of drama in and of itself — and, apparently, MTV is planning on continuing it. The spin-off, which doesn't have a title yet at the moment, is set to dig deeper into Teen Mom couples' controversial and trending marital and relationship issues.

A source told The Ashley that it is still unknown whether the spin-off will be a standalone series or will serve as Teen Mom: Family Reunion's third season. "They had previously not really planned on doing another ‘TMFR’ season, but they may just make this couples thing into Season 3." As for the cast members, though other details remain up in the air, the reality TV-focused website also reported that some of the franchise's stars' "behavior" caused doubt whether or not it's worth taking the risk to include them in the future spin-off. "That’s why everyone was on their best behavior — a lot of them are hoping to grab spots on the new [show]. The cast is aware that production can pull the plug on this show — or their chances of being on it — at any time."

Do Viewers Need Another Teen Mom?

Image via MTV

Some may say yes, and some may argue that the world no longer wants another Teen Mom (or any spin-offs of the same nature). The franchise has also experienced plummeting ratings just this year alone, which is far from its viewership success in its earlier years. Some issues with the show also played a huge part in its poor viewership performance, drawing criticism for its blatant glamorization of teenage pregnancy, with some calling out the show for keeping the parents of Teen Mom from growing. While it is still too early to predict how well the spin-off will perform, the show's disappointing ratings may be a sign that viewers no longer care about it.